Herring to equal Ulster record as Connacht include big hitters

ULSTER HOOKER ROB Herring is set to equal the province’s all-time caps record in tomorrow night’s URC quarter-final against Connacht at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast [KO 7.35pm, TG4/URC TV].

The Ireland international has been named to start for his 229th appearance, which will draw him level with current co-holders Andrew Trimble and Darren Cave.

Herring is part of an all-changed Ulster front row, with Scotland international Rory Sutherland and Samoa tighthead Jeffery Toomaga-Allen also returning to the starting XV.

Key man Stuart McCloskey returns in midfield after missing the win over Edinburgh two weekends ago, but head coach Dan McFarland has otherwise named an unchanged Ulster team for this knock-out tie. Left wing Jacob Stockdale is set for his 100th cap.

Meanwhile, Connacht have been boosted by the returns of Ireland internationals Bundee Aki and Mack Hansen, who were missing against Glasgow two weekends ago due to illness.

There are two other changes to Connacht’s starting XV as hooker Dave Heffernan returns from injury for his first appearance since 1 April and in-form back row Shamus Hurley-Langton gets the nod ahead of Jarrad Butler, who is included on the bench.

Ulster:

15. Mike Lowry

14. Rob Baloucoune

13. James Hume

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Rory Sutherland

2. Rob Herring

3. Jeffery Toomaga-Allen

4. Alan O’Connor (captain)

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. Dave McCann

7. Nick Timoney

8. Duane Vermeulen

Replacements:

16. Tom Stewart

17. Eric O’Sullivan

18. Gareth Milasinovich

19. Sam Carter

20. Jordi Murphy

21. Nathan Doak

22. Stewart Moore

23. Craig Gilroy

Connacht:

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. John Porch

13. Tom Farrell

12. Bundee Aki

11. Mack Hansen

10. Jack Carty (captain)

9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Buckley

2. Dave Heffernan

3. Finlay Bealham

4. Josh Murphy

5. Niall Murray

6. Shamus Hurley-Langton

7. Conor Oliver

8. Cian Prendergast

Replacements:

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin

17. Jordan Duggan

18. Jack Aungier

19. Oisín Dowling

20. Jarrad Butler

21. Kieran Marmion

22. Tom Daly

23. Byron Ralston

Referee: Andrew Brace [IRFU].