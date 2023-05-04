Herring to equal Ulster record as Connacht include big hitters

ULSTER HOOKER ROB Herring is set to equal the province’s all-time caps record in tomorrow night’s URC quarter-final against Connacht at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast [KO 7.35pm, TG4/URC TV].
The Ireland international has been named to start for his 229th appearance, which will draw him level with current co-holders Andrew Trimble and Darren Cave.
Herring is part of an all-changed Ulster front row, with Scotland international Rory Sutherland and Samoa tighthead Jeffery Toomaga-Allen also returning to the starting XV.
Key man Stuart McCloskey returns in midfield after missing the win over Edinburgh two weekends ago, but head coach Dan McFarland has otherwise named an unchanged Ulster team for this knock-out tie. Left wing Jacob Stockdale is set for his 100th cap.
Meanwhile, Connacht have been boosted by the returns of Ireland internationals Bundee Aki and Mack Hansen, who were missing against Glasgow two weekends ago due to illness.
There are two other changes to Connacht’s starting XV as hooker Dave Heffernan returns from injury for his first appearance since 1 April and in-form back row Shamus Hurley-Langton gets the nod ahead of Jarrad Butler, who is included on the bench.
Ulster:
- 15. Mike Lowry
- 14. Rob Baloucoune
- 13. James Hume
- 12. Stuart McCloskey
- 11. Jacob Stockdale
- 10. Billy Burns
- 9. John Cooney
- 1. Rory Sutherland
- 2. Rob Herring
- 3. Jeffery Toomaga-Allen
- 4. Alan O’Connor (captain)
- 5. Kieran Treadwell
- 6. Dave McCann
- 7. Nick Timoney
- 8. Duane Vermeulen
Replacements:
- 16. Tom Stewart
- 17. Eric O’Sullivan
- 18. Gareth Milasinovich
- 19. Sam Carter
- 20. Jordi Murphy
- 21. Nathan Doak
- 22. Stewart Moore
- 23. Craig Gilroy
Connacht:
- 15. Tiernan O’Halloran
- 14. John Porch
- 13. Tom Farrell
- 12. Bundee Aki
- 11. Mack Hansen
- 10. Jack Carty (captain)
- 9. Caolin Blade
- 1. Denis Buckley
- 2. Dave Heffernan
- 3. Finlay Bealham
- 4. Josh Murphy
- 5. Niall Murray
- 6. Shamus Hurley-Langton
- 7. Conor Oliver
- 8. Cian Prendergast
Replacements:
- 16. Dylan Tierney-Martin
- 17. Jordan Duggan
- 18. Jack Aungier
- 19. Oisín Dowling
- 20. Jarrad Butler
- 21. Kieran Marmion
- 22. Tom Daly
- 23. Byron Ralston
Referee: Andrew Brace [IRFU].