Ulster confirm list of players departing at the end of the season

TIGHTHEAD PROP JEFFERY Toomaga-Allen, 36-year-old back row Duane Vermeulen, and former Wallabies second row Sam Carter are among the players who will leave Ulster at the end of this season.

The northern province have confirmed their list of departing players, several of whose exits had already been announced.

Craig Gilroy, Rob Lyttle, Jordi Murphy, Gareth Milasinovich, Rory Sutherland, Declan Moore, and Frank Bradshaw-Ryan are also on Ulster’s list, while Michael McDonald’s departure on loan to Connacht next season had previously been confirmed.

Popular Samoa international Toomaga-Allen joined last summer on a one-year deal and had a slow start with Ulster after picking up an injury, but he has been a more influential figure in the second part of the season with Marty Moore sidelined. Toomaga-Allen has racked up 13 appearances so far this season but will move on this summer.

33-year-old Carter signed for Ulster in 2019 and has won 57 caps for the province in the second row but is also heading for the exit door at the end of this season. His confirmed departure comes amid growing hope that Ulster captain Iain Henderson will sign a new contract with the IRFU and his province beyond the end of the current season.

As expected, World Cup-winning number eight Vermeulen will leave this summer having completed his two-year contract. Vermeulen turns 37 in July and will hope to end his time with Ulster in successful fashion.

Ex-Ireland back row Murphy had already announced he is retiring at the end of this season, while wing duo Gilroy and Lyttle are understood to be assessing the possibility of moving abroad.

Scotland loosehead Sutherland joined Ulster in unexpected fashion last year after Worcester’s financial collapse, while fellow prop Gareth Milasinovich has been on the books since 2019.

Second row Frank Bradshaw-Ryan joined last summer but has made only one appearance and is now set for a move back to French rugby with Montauban, while hooker Moore and scrum-half McDonald are moving to Connacht on loan.

“All of the players moving on from Ulster can be rightly proud of what they have given to our province, both on and off the pitch,” said Ulster head coach Dan McFarland.

“It seems fitting that we get to recognise their contribution to the club in front of a home crowd at Kingspan Stadium on one of the biggest nights of our season.

“I know the supporters will join me, and the wider playing group and staff at Ulster, in thanking the guys for the part they have played in our ambitions as a squad, and some unforgettable memories for us all when they lined out in the white jersey.”

Ulster said supporters can meet the players outside the players’ entrance at the back of the Grandstand at the Kingspan Stadium from approximately 15 minutes after full time of tomorrow’s URC quarter-final against Connacht.