The Ulster depth chart: Under-the-radar signings and Stockdale's return

THE AGONY OF last season for Ulster was that a trophy was within reach until the Stormers broke their hearts.

A late converted try in Cape Town denied Dan McFarland’s side a home URC final and their frustrating wait goes on.

The northern province’s squad is stacked with backline talent, while their forwards are good enough to overcome many sides. The question is whether they can shift up a gear on the biggest occasions and deliver mental steel to go with their clear skill.

Having looked at the Leinster squad, Munster‘s group, and Connacht’s depth chart, this piece examines the options available to McFarland this season.

Included in brackets after each player’s name is their age and number of Ulster caps in the format [age, caps]. Players have been listed in the order of their number of caps.

Loosehead prop

Andrew Warwick [31, 154]

Eric O’Sullivan [26, 84]

Callum Reid [23, 10]

Andrew Warwick was excellent last season. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

With former Ireland and Lions prop Jack McGrath having left, Ulster are down to three senior looseheads, although tighthead Gareth Milasinovich has also played on this side of the scrum.

Andrew Warwick enjoyed an excellent 2021/22 season and deservedly started most of the big games for the northern province.

Eric O’Sullivan will be more determined than ever to make himself the first-choice loosehead during this campaign. He brings mobility and handling skills to the party but must show his nuts and bolts are as good as Warwick’s.

The big hope in this position is 23-year-old Callum Reid, who has been included in the Emerging Ireland squad for their South Africa trip. He is an exciting presence on the ball and will be targeting far more substantial involvement for Ulster.

Hooker

Rob Herring [32, 216]

John Andrew [29, 98]

Tom Stewart [21, 5]

Declan Moore [25, 2]

Tom Stewart is rated as an excellent prospect. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

With Wales international Bradley Roberts moving to the Dragons, Ulster have permanently signed the Irish-qualified Declan Moore from Munster to give them four senior options at hooker.

Rob Herring’s experience, grit, leadership, energy, and eye for the tryline have been important in the number two shirt and he looks likely to be a key man once again this season.

There is lots of excitement about 21-year-old Tom Stewart, who has also been named in the Emerging Ireland squad. The Irish coaches rate him and his potential is clear.

John Andrew has been a reliable presence at hooker whenever called upon and the 29-year-old is very close to reaching the 100-cap mark now.

Tighthead prop

Tom O’Toole [23, 79]

Marty Moore [31, 75]

Gareth Milasinovich [29, 16]

Jeffery Toomaga-Allen [31, 0]

Former Hurricanes tighthead Jeffery Toomaga-Allen has joined. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

Ulster have brought in former Hurricanes and Wasps man Jeffery Toomaga-Allen this summer and will hope the 128kg All Blacks-capped tighthead can deliver his destructive best to give them another interesting option in the front row.

Marty Moore is the standard setter in this area of the team and has been unlucky to be overlooked by Ireland. His set-piece skills and ruck work are excellent, while he contributes in the carry and tackle too.

23-year-old Tom O’Toole has had to be patient at times but his challenge is proving to McFarland that he can excel against more experienced front rows and bring the nitty-gritty stuff along with his undoubted skills and dynamism around the pitch.

Ross Kane left at the end of last season, but the 134kg Irish-qualified man mountain Gareth Milasinovich is still there and will be eager to feature more often.

Advertisement

Second row

Alan O’Connor [30, 157]

Iain Henderson [30, 132]

Kieran Treadwell [26, 126]

Sam Carter [32, 39]

Cormac Izuchukwu [21, 7]

Frank Bradshaw Ryan [27, 0]

Cormac Izuchukwu is back after missing most of last season with injury. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

Ireland international Iain Henderson continues to captain the squad and is a real difference-maker whenever available to Ulster.

The ultra-consistent Alan O’Connor is a true stalwart for the province and has very often kept the more athletic Kieran Treadwell out of the team. Treadwell comes into this season with his confidence boosted hugely by an excellent tour of New Zealand with Ireland, though, and McFarland would love to see him become a dominant figure.

Mick Kearney and David O’Connor left at the end of last season, with Ulster bringing in former Shannon lock Frank Bradshaw Ryan to bolster their depth. The 27-year-old spent the past six seasons battling in the French Pro D2, so he brings an edge along with his lineout qualities.

Former Wallabies lock Sam Carter provides a solid skillset and is a calm head within the group.

The one to watch out for is Cormac Izuchukwu, who is fully fit having missed nearly all of last season with an ACL injury. The 21-year-old has heaps of potential and will travel with Emerging Ireland. His size, power, and offloading could be game changers for Ulster if he can continue to polish the rest of his skills.

Back row

Nick Timoney [27, 105]

Matty Rea [28, 74]

Jordi Murphy [31, 54]

Greg Jones [26, 37]

Marcus Rea [24, 27]

Duane Vermeulen [36, 17]

David McCann [22, 14]

Sean Reffell [23, 0]

Nick Timoney toured with Ireland during the summer. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Sean Reidy’s exit means Ulster’s most capped back row has left the building, but there’s an interesting new addition in the Irish-qualified scavenger Sean Reffell, who is a breakdown specialist.

Nick Timoney is a senior back row and has been a phenomenal force in recent seasons, providing much-improved breakdown skills along with his indomitable power in contact.

Springboks veteran Duane Vermeulen added nous and intelligence last season and will be eager to underline that he can still impact the biggest games at the age of 36 when he’s back from Rugby Championship duty.

Marcus Rea is coming off the back of an excellent season in which he was a relentless jackal threat at the breakdown, while older brother Matty is out to re-establish himself as a more regular starter.

The wily Jordi Murphy returned from injury last season but will likely have benefited from a full pre-season ahead of this campaign, while Greg Jones offers versatility, lineout prowess, and grit.

22-year-old David McCann has been touted as a big prospect for some time now and this may be the season in which he makes a more forceful claim to be a starter.

Scrum-half

John Cooney [32, 101]

David Shanahan [29, 80]

Nathan Doak [20, 23]

Michael McDonald [23, 0]

Nathan Doak will be pushing hard for first-choice status. Source: Evan Treacy/INPHO

Louth man Michael McDonald has returned to Ireland after growing up in Australia and playing for their U20 side. Having been with the Western Force and Waratahs in recent years, the 23-year-old brings a tidy scrum-half game back with him. McDonald remains Irish-qualified and has been called up by Emerging Ireland.

He will be looking to break up the established pecking order of John Cooney, Nathan Doak, and David Shanahan, but then there could be movement in that depth chart ahead of him anyway.

20-year-old Doak is a confident young man who will see this as the season in which he passes Cooney for first-choice status. That mission realistically won’t be helped by heading away on the Emerging Ireland tour, but Doak looks like he could be a complete player.

Cooney carries an injury into the season but should return, a relief given that Doak and McDonald are heading away. He will probably feel he can go to another level this season with his kicking strengths, composure on the ball, and awareness. Meanwhile, Shanahan runs some of the best support lines in Irish rugby.

Out-half

Billy Burns [28, 74]

Ian Madigan [33, 29]

Jake Flannery [23, 0]

Jake Flannery joined from Munster over the summer. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

We’ve listed him in the back three section because he has played at fullback far more often for Ulster in recent years, but Mike Lowry is still a creative option at out-half for Ulster.

He initially came through as a number 10, has dipped in and out of the role at senior level, and is seen by many as Ulster’s natural long-term out-half. Whether or not he features there much this season remains to be seen.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

Ireland international Billy Burns has been first-choice whenever available and though he has his detractors, one cannot fault his attacking kicking, resilience, leadership, and ability to make vital defensive interventions thanks to his work-rate.

33-year-old Ian Madigan didn’t feature often last season but is an experienced option at 10 or 12, but the new kid on the block is the talented Jake Flannery, who has joined from Munster.

Flannery – another Emerging Ireland tourist – had a frustrating time at his native province and played very little senior rugby, but he has vision and poise on the ball. The Kilfeacle and District RFC product can also play at 12 and 15.

Centre

Stuart McCloskey [30, 158]

Luke Marshall [31, 156]

James Hume [24, 62]

Stewart Moore [23, 31]

Angus Curtis [24, 19]

Ben Moxham [21, 19]

Jude Postlethwaite [20, 0]

James Hume is a big game player for Ulster. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Stuart McCloskey and James Hume have formed one of the best centre partnerships in club rugby, giving Ulster a major strength when they’re paired together. Hume was very unlucky to suffer a groin early on in Ireland’s tour of New Zealand but should bounce back strongly when he returns from that issue.

The highly-experienced Luke Marshall remains an influential presence in the squad, while 23-year-old Stewart Moore is a delightful rugby player who can create from the midfield or fullback.

Angus Curtis has featured in the centre and at out-half for Ulster, while 21-year-old Ben Moxham also provides versatility in covering both outside centre and the wing. Fullback Will Addison is another option in the number 13 shirt.

20-year-old Jude Postlethwaite is a major prospect at outside centre, offering size, power, evasion skills, and an ability to link with others. Like Moxham, he is on the comeback trail from injury.

Back three

Craig Gilroy [31, 206]

Jacob Stockdale [26, 83]

Mike Lowry [24, 67]

Rob Lyttle [25, 57]

Robert Baloucoune [25, 46]

Ethan McIlroy [22, 37]

Will Addison [30, 26]

Aaron Sexton [22, 3]

Shea O’Brien [23, 0]

Jacob Stockdale scores on his return in pre-season. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

Emerging Ireland have called up two more Ulster backs in wing pair Rob Baloucoune and Ethan McIlroy, the latter of whom also plays at fullback. Both would likely have made several starts for the province during the same period, but Ulster do have other options.

Jacob Stockdale’s return from a year out with injury will be fascinating. He has attracted lots of criticism during his Test career with Ireland but he has the kind of stature, dynamism, chipping skills, and athleticism that other wings would simply love. At 26, he will feel the best is still ahead of him.

Craig Gilroy offers lots of experience out wide, while Rob Lyttle is a supreme finisher who can also cover fullback. Ulster will hope to get more from the lightning-quick Aaron Sexton this season, with the former sprinter only having made three senior appearances so far.

The desperately unlucky Will Addison remains on the comeback trail from a broken leg, so the daring, thrilling Mike Lowry could continue as the main man at fullback for now. Addison is a clever, intuitive player who will give Ulster a great boost if he can finally stay fit upon his recovery. Stewart Moore’s move to fullback in the latter part of last season gives McFarland another intriguing option at 15.

Shea O’Brien is a new addition to the squad, having impressed at fullback for City of Armagh RFC in the All-Ireland League.

Academy

Fullback Rory Telfer and lock Joe Hopes have joined the Ulster academy straight out of school and both are players with plenty of potential.

The northern province have also signed up three Ireland U20s internationals in barnstorming back row Lorcan McLoughlin, powerful tighthead Scott Wilson, and aggressive flanker James McNabney.

Ireland U20s captain Rueben Crothers is now into Year 3 of the academy and clearly has the ability to step up to senior pro rugby, while hooker James McCormick is well regarded and centre Ben Carson has had two years at Ireland U20 level.

James Humphreys, the son of former Ulster out-half David, and impressive lock Harry Sheridan are among the Year 2 crop.

Year 1:

Joe Hopes [lock]

Lorcan McLoughlin [back row]

James McNabney [back row]

Rory Telfer [back three]

Scott Wilson [tighthead]

Year 2:

James Humphreys [out-half]

Conor McKee [scrum-half]

George Saunderson [loosehead]

Harry Sheridan [lock]

Year 3: