Ulster signing Augustus to make debut off bench against Dragons

ULSTER BOSS RICHIE Murphy has named new signing Juarno Augustus on the bench for tomorrow’s URC opener against the Dragons at the newly-renamed Affidea Stadium in Belfast [8.05pm, Premier Sports/URC TV].
Explosive South African number eight Augustus, who joined from Northampton Saints, will make his debut as a replacement as Ulster look to make a good start to their campaign against the Dragons, who finished bottom of the URC last season with just one win in 18 games.
Ulster are bidding to bounce back from a disappointing 14th-place finish and Murphy has been able to include captain Iain Henderson and Ireland internationals Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, Cormac Izuchukwu, Nick Timoney, Stuart McCloskey, James Hume, Jacob Stockdale and Mike Lowry in his starting XV.
Hume will win his 100th Ulster cap tomorrow.
Callum Reid starts at looshead alongside Herring and O’Toole in the front row, while Harry Sheridan partners Henderson in the second row. Izuchukwu and Timoney are on either side of David McCann in the back row.
23-year-old Nathan Doak and 21-year-old Jack Murphy will steer the ship from the halfbacks, with McCloskey and Hume teaming up in midfield. Stockdale is fit to start the season after his shoulder injury for Ireland back in July, joining Zac Ward and Lowry in the back three.
Dragons boss Filo Tiatia has handed debuts to experienced loosehead prop Wyn Jones, South African tighthead Rob Hunt, and out-half Tinus de Beer.
Ulster:
15. Mike Lowry
14. Zac Ward
13. James Hume
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Jack Murphy
9. Nathan Doak
1. Callum Reid
2. Rob Herring
3. Tom O’Toole
4. Iain Henderson (captain)
5. Harry Sheridan
6. Cormac Izuchukwu
7. Nick Timoney
8. David McCann
Replacements:
16. Tom Stewart
17. Sam Crean
18. Scott Wilson
19. Matthew Dalton
20. Juarno Augustus
21. Conor McKee
22. Jake Flannery
23. Ben Carson
Dragons:
15. Angus O’Brien (co-captain)
14. Rio Dyer
13. Joe Westwood
12. Aneurin Owen
11. Jared Rosser
10. Tinus de Beer
9. Rhodri Williams
1. Wyn Jones
2. Elliot Dee
3. Rob Hunt
4. Matthew Screech
5. Ben Carter (co-captain)
6. Shane Lewis-Hughes
7. Harrison Keddie
8. Aaron Wainwright
Replacements:
16. Brodie Coghlan
17. Rodrigo Martinez
18. Dillon Lewis
19. Levi Douglas
20. Mackenzie Martin
21. Che Hope
22. Fine Inisi
23. Huw Anderson
Referee: Griffin Colby [SARU].
