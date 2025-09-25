Ulster signing Augustus to make debut off bench against Dragons

ULSTER BOSS RICHIE Murphy has named new signing Juarno Augustus on the bench for tomorrow’s URC opener against the Dragons at the newly-renamed Affidea Stadium in Belfast [8.05pm, Premier Sports/URC TV].

Explosive South African number eight Augustus, who joined from Northampton Saints, will make his debut as a replacement as Ulster look to make a good start to their campaign against the Dragons, who finished bottom of the URC last season with just one win in 18 games.

Ulster are bidding to bounce back from a disappointing 14th-place finish and Murphy has been able to include captain Iain Henderson and Ireland internationals Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, Cormac Izuchukwu, Nick Timoney, Stuart McCloskey, James Hume, Jacob Stockdale and Mike Lowry in his starting XV.

Hume will win his 100th Ulster cap tomorrow.

Callum Reid starts at looshead alongside Herring and O’Toole in the front row, while Harry Sheridan partners Henderson in the second row. Izuchukwu and Timoney are on either side of David McCann in the back row.

23-year-old Nathan Doak and 21-year-old Jack Murphy will steer the ship from the halfbacks, with McCloskey and Hume teaming up in midfield. Stockdale is fit to start the season after his shoulder injury for Ireland back in July, joining Zac Ward and Lowry in the back three.

Dragons boss Filo Tiatia has handed debuts to experienced loosehead prop Wyn Jones, South African tighthead Rob Hunt, and out-half Tinus de Beer.

Ulster:

15. Mike Lowry

14. Zac Ward

13. James Hume

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Jack Murphy

9. Nathan Doak

1. Callum Reid

2. Rob Herring

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Iain Henderson (captain)

5. Harry Sheridan

6. Cormac Izuchukwu

7. Nick Timoney

8. David McCann

Replacements:

16. Tom Stewart

17. Sam Crean

18. Scott Wilson

19. Matthew Dalton

20. Juarno Augustus

21. Conor McKee

22. Jake Flannery

23. Ben Carson

Dragons:

15. Angus O’Brien (co-captain)

14. Rio Dyer

13. Joe Westwood

12. Aneurin Owen

11. Jared Rosser

10. Tinus de Beer

9. Rhodri Williams 1. Wyn Jones

2. Elliot Dee

3. Rob Hunt

4. Matthew Screech

5. Ben Carter (co-captain)

6. Shane Lewis-Hughes

7. Harrison Keddie

8. Aaron Wainwright Replacements: 16. Brodie Coghlan

17. Rodrigo Martinez

18. Dillon Lewis

19. Levi Douglas

20. Mackenzie Martin

21. Che Hope

22. Fine Inisi

23. Huw Anderson

Referee: Griffin Colby [SARU].