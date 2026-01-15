Ulster duo sign contract extensions

ULSTER DUO Rob Herring and Sam Crean have signed contract extensions with the province.

Herring, who is Ulster’s record appearance holder, has committed until the summer of 2027.

The Cape Town-born hooker has registered over 250 appearances since his debut in 2012.

The 35-year-old has also earned 43 caps for Ireland, with his performances in the 2023 Six Nations Grand Slam, as well as inclusions in the squad for the Rugby World Cups in 2019 and 2023, among the highlights.

Meanwhile, Crean, who joined Ulster permanently from PREM Rugby side Saracens last summer after an impressive loan stint, has extended his stay until the summer of 2028.

The 25-year-old loosehead prop has made key contributions in the BKT United Rugby Championship and EPCR Challenge Cup for the Irish province this season.

“We are very pleased to announce that Rob and Sam will remain Ulstermen for the future,” Ulster’s general manager, Rory Best, said.

“Rob is such a key member of the dressing room with his leadership, experience and consistent ability.

“Rob makes others around him better, and we are delighted to be extending his time here and know that he will be extending his appearance record into unknown territory.

“Sam has impressed the coaching staff with his attitude and his performances this season. He adds vital competition at loosehead, and we believe he is progressing well in his development as a front row forward.”