'We're massively excited about the opportunity' - Ulster seek crucial away win in Edinburgh

RICHIE MURPHY WANTS Ulster to put down a marker in Edinburgh on Friday night as they seek to improve on last seasons’ dire record away from home.

Ulster, who hit a new low point by finishing 14th in the URC table, won on just two occasions outside Belfast and this is an area Murphy is determined to put right in this campaign.

“It’ll be a big effort to go to Edinburgh, but we’re massively excited about the opportunity to go there and see where we stand,” said Murphy who also hailed Ulster’s six-try 42-21 opening round victory over the Dragons as hugely positive.

“We’ve picked out certain areas that we can go after and we’ve also picked out certain areas of our game that if we can deliver to the level that we know we can deliver, that will make it very difficult for Edinburgh at home.”

An added factor is the expected presence of Storm Amy which could well have quite an impact at the Hive Stadium on Friday evening.

“We have plans that we can adjust in those conditions,” Murphy pointed out.

“It’ll just be a case of getting to Friday and assessing on the day and tweaking a couple of things here and there.”

Though sides met in last month’s pre-season friendly – when Ulster won – more emphasis has been placed on last May’s competitive encounter when Edinburgh turned the visitors over 47-17 at the Hive Stadium which brought the curtain down on the province’s already ‘dead rubber’ season.

“Last season and this season, you’ve got two teams at very different ends of their season. One team trying to get in the top eight (Edinburgh), one team (Ulster) finding out the week before that, well, you’re out.

“So, that had an influence on that game, and it shouldn’t, but it does. So, this year, fresh start,” the Ulster head coach insisted.

Pointing out that Edinburgh’s opening weekend loss at Zebre will make them even more determined to strike back on Friday – the hosts are expected to have Lions tourist Darcy Graham back in their squad – Murphy highlighted some areas Ulster have targeted as key to the outcome.

“They got beaten in Zebre and they have a lot to prove and obviously, they need to try and get a win.

“Edinburgh are a big physical team. They like to go direct, run a hard at you with big ball carriers. So, tackle quality is going to be hugely important this week.