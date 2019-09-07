This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 7 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Eight-try Ulster enjoy pre-season hit against Glasgow

Craig Gilroy and Greg Jones scored two tries apiece against the Glasgow Warriors.

By The42 Team Saturday 7 Sep 2019, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 1,785 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4800270
Graham Curtis slides in for an Ulster try.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Graham Curtis slides in for an Ulster try.
Graham Curtis slides in for an Ulster try.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Ulster 50-19 Glasgow Warriors

WHILE MOST EYES were on the Aviva Stadium, Ulster ran in eight tries in a comfortable pre-season win against the Glasgow Warriors.

The sides shared six tries in an entertaining first half at Ravenhill, with the hosts trailing 19-17 at the break despite a first-half double from Craig Gilroy and a try from Greg Jones.

But Glasgow were held scoreless after the restart as Ulster eased clear to a 31-point win.

Angus Kernohan finished off a well-worked move in the 52nd minute before substitute Ethan McIlroy — promoted from the sub-Academy — marked his first senior appearance with a try.

New recruit Sam Carter was next to get in on the act, the former Wallabies and Brumbies second row adding Ulster’s sixth try.

And another Academy prospect, Graham Curtis, rounded out the afternoon with Ulster’s final try after Jones had earlier crossed for his second of the day.

ULSTER: Michael Lowry; Craig Gilroy, Matt Faddes, James Hume, Angus Kernohan; Billy Burns (capt), Jonny Stewart; Kyle McCall, Adam McBurney, Ross Kane; Alan O’Connor, David O’Connor; Clive Ross, Marcus Rea, Greg Jones.

GLASGOW WARRIORS: Glenn Bryce; Robbie Nairn, Nick Grigg, Robbie Fergusson, Ratu Tagive; Brandon Thomson, Sean Kennedy; Oli Kebble, Johnny Matthews, Adam Nicol; Tim Swinson (capt), Kiran McDonald; Matt Smith, Tom Gordon, Adam Ashe.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie