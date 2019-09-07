Eight-try Ulster enjoy pre-season hit against Glasgow

Graham Curtis slides in for an Ulster try.

Graham Curtis slides in for an Ulster try.

Ulster 50-19 Glasgow Warriors

WHILE MOST EYES were on the Aviva Stadium, Ulster ran in eight tries in a comfortable pre-season win against the Glasgow Warriors.

The sides shared six tries in an entertaining first half at Ravenhill, with the hosts trailing 19-17 at the break despite a first-half double from Craig Gilroy and a try from Greg Jones.

But Glasgow were held scoreless after the restart as Ulster eased clear to a 31-point win.

Angus Kernohan finished off a well-worked move in the 52nd minute before substitute Ethan McIlroy — promoted from the sub-Academy — marked his first senior appearance with a try.

New recruit Sam Carter was next to get in on the act, the former Wallabies and Brumbies second row adding Ulster’s sixth try.

And another Academy prospect, Graham Curtis, rounded out the afternoon with Ulster’s final try after Jones had earlier crossed for his second of the day.

ULSTER: Michael Lowry; Craig Gilroy, Matt Faddes, James Hume, Angus Kernohan; Billy Burns (capt), Jonny Stewart; Kyle McCall, Adam McBurney, Ross Kane; Alan O’Connor, David O’Connor; Clive Ross, Marcus Rea, Greg Jones.

GLASGOW WARRIORS: Glenn Bryce; Robbie Nairn, Nick Grigg, Robbie Fergusson, Ratu Tagive; Brandon Thomson, Sean Kennedy; Oli Kebble, Johnny Matthews, Adam Nicol; Tim Swinson (capt), Kiran McDonald; Matt Smith, Tom Gordon, Adam Ashe.

