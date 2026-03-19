Ulster confirm that Rob Baloucoune faces surgery and three months out

ULSTER RUGBY HAVE confirmed that their winger Rob Baloucoune has suffered an injury to his elbow during Ireland’s win over Scotland in the Six Nations.

The injury will require surgery and means the Enniskillen man will be spending three months on the sidelines.

Ulster Rugby can confirm that Rob Baloucoune sustained an elbow injury in @IrishRugby’s win over Scotland last weekend. He will undergo surgery and is expected to be sidelined for approximately three months.



Wishing you a speedy recovery, Rob 🤕 pic.twitter.com/vvRfXZvO65 — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) March 19, 2026

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Baloucoune was named the ‘Rising Player’ of the Six Nations tournament after making a huge impression at 28-years-old.

He played four games and scored three tries as he delivered on his rich promise that has often been interrupted with injury.

Despite only taking rugby up later than most players, it is a huge loss to Richie Murphy’s Ulster side. In a much-improved season, they currently sit at third in the URC table and play Connacht tomorrow night at the Affidea Stadium.

In the last 16 of the Challenge Cup, they face Ospreys on Saturday, 4 April.