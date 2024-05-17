Ryan and Keenan return for Leinster's URC clash with Ulster

ULSTER AND LEINSTER have named their teams for tomorrow’s URC derby in Kingspan Stadium [KO 7.35pm, Premier Sports/TG4], with James Ryan and Hugo Keenan both returning to the Leinster starting team.

It will be Ryan’s first appearance in three months – and first for Leinster since January – after rupturing his bicep during Ireland’s Six Nations campaign.

Keenan has been struggling with a hip injury, and last played in Leinster’s Champions Cup round of 16 defeat of Leicester Tiger in early April.

There is no place in the Leinster matchday squad for Garry Ringrose, who continues to rehab a shoulder injury.

Ulster will be captained by Alan O’Conor, who lines out alongside Kieran Treadwell in the second row.

Advertisement

Tom O’Toole returns at tighthead for Ulster, with Rob Herring and Eric O’Sullivan also named in the front row.

An unchanged back row sees Cormac Izuchukwu continue at blindside flanker, with David McCann at openside and Nick Timoney at number eight.

Ethan McIlroy starts at fullback with Jacob Stockdale and Mike Lowry on the wings.

Stuart McCloskey and Will Addison start in midfield, with John Cooney and Billy Burns the starting half-backs.

Keenan starts at fullback for Leinster, with Tommy O’Brien and Rob Russell on the wings.

Jimmy O’Brien moves to centre, where he is partnered by Charlie Ngatai.

Harry Byrne takes over from older brother Ross at out-half, with Cormac Foley named at scrum-half.

Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher and Michael Ala’alatoa start in the front row, while Ryan returns to captain the team alongside Brian Deeny in the second row.

Jack Conan starts at number eight with Max Deegan and Will Connors completing the Leinster backrow.

Ulster:

15. Ethan McIlroy

14. Mike Lowry

13. Will Addison

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Billy Burns

9 John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. Rob Herring

3. Tom O’Toole

4. Kieran Treadwell

5. Alan O’Connor (capt)

6. Cormac Izuchukwu

7. David McCann

8. Nick Timoney

Replacements:

16. Tom Stewart

17. Andy Warwick

18. Scott Wilson

19. Harry Sheridan

20. Matty Rea

21. Nathan Doak

22. Stewart Moore

23. Jude Postlethwaite

Leinster:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Tommy O’Brien

13. Jimmy O’Brien

12. Charlie Ngatai

11. Rob Russell

10. Harry Byrne

9. Cormac Foley

1. Cian Healy

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Michael Ala’alatoa

4. James Ryan (capt)

5. Brian Deeny

6. Max Deegan

7. Will Connors

8. Jack Conan

Replacements:

16. John McKee

17. Michael Milne

18. Thomas Clarkson

19. Ross Molony

20. Scott Penny

21. Luke McGrath

22. Sam Prendergast

23. Ben Brownlee

Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR)