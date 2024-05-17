Ryan and Keenan return for Leinster's URC clash with Ulster

ULSTER AND LEINSTER have named their teams for tomorrow’s URC derby in Kingspan Stadium [KO 7.35pm, Premier Sports/TG4], with James Ryan and Hugo Keenan both returning to the Leinster starting team.
It will be Ryan’s first appearance in three months – and first for Leinster since January – after rupturing his bicep during Ireland’s Six Nations campaign.
Keenan has been struggling with a hip injury, and last played in Leinster’s Champions Cup round of 16 defeat of Leicester Tiger in early April.
There is no place in the Leinster matchday squad for Garry Ringrose, who continues to rehab a shoulder injury.
Ulster will be captained by Alan O’Conor, who lines out alongside Kieran Treadwell in the second row.
Tom O’Toole returns at tighthead for Ulster, with Rob Herring and Eric O’Sullivan also named in the front row.
An unchanged back row sees Cormac Izuchukwu continue at blindside flanker, with David McCann at openside and Nick Timoney at number eight.
Ethan McIlroy starts at fullback with Jacob Stockdale and Mike Lowry on the wings.
Stuart McCloskey and Will Addison start in midfield, with John Cooney and Billy Burns the starting half-backs.
Keenan starts at fullback for Leinster, with Tommy O’Brien and Rob Russell on the wings.
Jimmy O’Brien moves to centre, where he is partnered by Charlie Ngatai.
Harry Byrne takes over from older brother Ross at out-half, with Cormac Foley named at scrum-half.
Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher and Michael Ala’alatoa start in the front row, while Ryan returns to captain the team alongside Brian Deeny in the second row.
Jack Conan starts at number eight with Max Deegan and Will Connors completing the Leinster backrow.
Ulster:
- 15. Ethan McIlroy
- 14. Mike Lowry
- 13. Will Addison
- 12. Stuart McCloskey
- 11. Jacob Stockdale
- 10. Billy Burns
- 9 John Cooney
- 1. Eric O’Sullivan
- 2. Rob Herring
- 3. Tom O’Toole
- 4. Kieran Treadwell
- 5. Alan O’Connor (capt)
- 6. Cormac Izuchukwu
- 7. David McCann
- 8. Nick Timoney
Replacements:
- 16. Tom Stewart
- 17. Andy Warwick
- 18. Scott Wilson
- 19. Harry Sheridan
- 20. Matty Rea
- 21. Nathan Doak
- 22. Stewart Moore
- 23. Jude Postlethwaite
Leinster:
- 15. Hugo Keenan
- 14. Tommy O’Brien
- 13. Jimmy O’Brien
- 12. Charlie Ngatai
- 11. Rob Russell
- 10. Harry Byrne
- 9. Cormac Foley
- 1. Cian Healy
- 2. Rónan Kelleher
- 3. Michael Ala’alatoa
- 4. James Ryan (capt)
- 5. Brian Deeny
- 6. Max Deegan
- 7. Will Connors
- 8. Jack Conan
Replacements:
- 16. John McKee
- 17. Michael Milne
- 18. Thomas Clarkson
- 19. Ross Molony
- 20. Scott Penny
- 21. Luke McGrath
- 22. Sam Prendergast
- 23. Ben Brownlee
Referee: Andrea Piardi (FIR)