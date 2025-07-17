Ulster confirm pre-season home fixture with Edinburgh

ULSTER HAVE CONFIRMED a pre-season fixture against Edinburgh.

Richie Murphy’s team will welcome the Scottish side to Affidea Stadium on Friday, 12 September, with a 7.35pm kick-off.

“We are really looking forward to welcoming Edinburgh Rugby to Belfast in September,” Murphy said.

Advertisement

“It’s important that we have this match to work towards in our pre-season preparation. Edinburgh are a very competitive side and will bring a strong squad over to test us.

“The fixture offers our players an opportunity to build their match fitness, and also put their hand up for selection going into the new season.

“We face Edinburgh in Round 2 of the URC at the start of October, so this will be ideal preparation.

“As a squad and staff, we are also looking forward to seeing our supporters again ahead of the new season at Affidea Stadium.”

Tickets go on sale from Tuesday, 22 July at 10am.

Ulster open their 2025/26 URC campaign against Dragons in Belfast on Friday, 26 September.