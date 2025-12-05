Nine-try Ulster start Challenge Cup campaign with dominant win

Ulster 61

Racing 7

Michael Sadlier reports from Affidea Stadium

ULSTER TURNED ON the style in emphatic style to begin their Challenge Cup quest with a nine try demolition job of a severely watered down Racing selection.

The weather had cleared ahead of kick-off to at least off the potential of a decent encounter and though Ulster were the ones putting on the early pressure, Racing bagged the first score.

Antoine Gibert picked off a pass in midfield and was gone, racing in under the posts and then converting his own score. A much-rotated Racing were seven up in as many minutes played.

But Ulster scored next working the ball to James Hume who gave the assist to Jacob Stockdale on 14 minutes. Jack Murphy kicked the conversion, and it was all square.

Gibert was then wide with a penalty just before the half hour after a surging run from dangerous looking winger Wilfried Hulleu who had earlier come close to scoring only for Zac Ward to haul him to the floor just short of the line.

Ulster looked under pressure and responded through their driving maul when Rob Herring scored with Murphy converting again.

Then a vital tackle from Robert Balocoune stopped Vladi Ashvetia getting over and they had another lucky escape when Will Rowlandss try was ruled out by the TMO for obstruction.

However, the TMO intervened and the score was ruled out for obstruction though Racing went straight to a penalty after Ulster had strayed offside.

Indeed, the half ended with Ulster camped on their own line, Nick Timoney’s jackal saving the day and allowing them to end the opening 40 minutes 14-7 in front.

Ulster required a big start to the half and it quickly came when Tom O’Toole surged over after a strong run by Ward. This time Murphy was wide, but Ulster had the start they wanted.

Three minutes later they collected their bonus point when Tom Stewart, on at half-time for Herring, broke off from a maul and powered through three tacklers to make the line.

Murphy added the two and Ulster now led 26-7.

This was quickly followed by flanker Fabien Sanconnie being yellow carded and just before he returned, Ulster had their fifth try, Scott Wilson making the line and Murphy adding his fourth conversion.

Try number six came from Jake Flannery, with Murphy, once again, bisecting the posts to bring up the 40 points. Seven more points followed, Ward diving over in the corner, and Murphy converting.

They reached 61, late scores from Stockdale and Ward further emphasising their total dominance.

Ulster: J Stockdale, R Baloucoune, J Hume, J Postlethwaite, Z Ward, J Murphy, N Doak, S Crean, R Herring, T O’Toole, H Sheridan, C Irvine, D McCann, N Timoney (capt), J Augustus

Replacements: T Stewart for Herring 40mins, A Bell for Crean 53mins, S Wilson for O’Toole 53mins, J Hopes for Augustus 60mins, B Ward for Timoney 53mins, C McKee for Doak 63mins, J Flannery for Baloucoune 53mins, S Moore for Postlethwaite 24mins.

Racing 92: G Prisciantelli, N Donguy, S James, V Ashvetia, W Hulleu, A Gibert, K Labarbe, E-J Njocke, Y Basse, G Kharaishvili, J Kpoku, W Rowlands (capt), F Sanconnie, N Zinzen, L Tagitagivalu

Replacements: D Escobar for Basse 46mins, H Coetzee for Njocke 53mins, L Leota for Kharaishvili 53mins, M Baudonne for mins, J Hill for mins, A Albuisson for Tagitagivalu 69mins, LCarbonneau for Labarbe 55mins, A Espeut for James 69mins.

Referee: B Breakspear (Wales)