Alan O'Connor to lead Ulster again for Stormers challenge

ULSTER HEAD COACH Dan McFarland has named his Ulster squad that will take on URC champions Stormers, at Kingspan Stadium tomorrow (KO 7.35pm).

With Ulster currently sitting fourth in the URC table, the province will be hoping to build momentum from last weekend’s big win against Sale Sharks in the Champions Cup.

A win here could see Ulster leapfrog the Bulls into third place. The match is also important for the Stormers, who sit in second position, as they hope to close the gap to Leinster at the top of the table.

Ulster make one change to the front row, with loosehead prop Eric O’Sullivan coming in alongside Tom Stewart and Jeff Toomaga-Allen.

Alan O’Connor will lead the side once again, with club captain Iain Henderson in camp with the Ireland squad ahead of the Six Nations.

Sam Carter retains his place at lock alongside O’Connor, with Academy product Harry Sheridan keeping his place at blindside flanker after an impressive home debut last weekend against Sale Sharks. Nick Timoney, continues at openside alongside Duane Vermeulen at No 8.

Nathan Doak and Billy Burns are also rewarded for their performances last week as they pair up again at 9 and 10 respectively.

James Hume retains his place at outside centre, and he is joined by Stewart Moore at inside centre, who comes in for Ireland-bound Stuart McCloskey.

The back three has just one change, with academy graduate Ben Moxham coming in for Jacob Stockdale. Winger Rob Lyttle will hope to continue his try-scoring form and Mike Lowry completes the starting XV.

On the bench, John Andrew, Rory Sutherland, Andrew Warwick, Kieran Treadwell and Jordi Murphy provide the forward cover, with John Cooney, Ian Madigan and Ethan McIlroy named as the backline options.

Ulster: Mike Lowry; Rob Lyttle, James Hume, Stewart Moore, Ben Moxham; Billy Burns, Nathan Doak; Eric O’Sullivan, Tom Stewart, Jeff Toomaga Allen; Alan O’Connor, Sam Carter; Harry Sheridan, Nick Timoney, Duane Vermeulen.

Subs: John Andrew, Rory Sutherland, Andrew Warwick, Kieran Treadwell, Jordi Murphy, John Cooney, Ian Madigan, Ethan McIlroy.