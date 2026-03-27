McCloskey and Timoney return for Ulster trip to Zebre

IRISH INTERNATIONAL STARS Stuart McCloskey and Nick Timoney will start for Ulster against Zebre Parma in Round 14 of the BKT United Rugby Championship on Saturday evening.

Fly-half James Humphreys makes his first senior start for his province this weekend.

In the front row, Eric O’Sullivan comes back in to start at loosehead alongside record appearance holding hooker Rob Herring. Academy prop Tom McAllister makes his second start at tighthead.

In an unchanged second row, captain Iain Henderson partners Joe Hopes in the forward engine room.

The back row has two changes from last week, with Timoney returning at openside flanker and Academy forward Bryn Ward starting at number eight. David McCann starts once again at blindside flanker.

Scrum-half Conor McKee starts alongside Humphreys at ten.

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There are two changes in the backline, with Guinness Six Nations Player of the Tournament nominee McCloskey alongside James Hume, who returns from concussion.

Zac Ward starts on the left wing, with Werner Kok off the right. Ethan McIlroy is at full-back.

Ulster team:

1. Eric O’Sullivan (133)

2. Rob Herring (267)

3. Tom McAllister (1)

4. Iain Henderson (Capt) (172)

5. Joe Hopes (9)

6. David McCann (84)

7. Nick Timoney (177)

8. Bryn Ward (12)

9. Conor McKee (15)

10. James Humphreys (6)

11. Zac Ward (22)

12. Stuart McCloskey (212)

13. James Hume (113)

14. Werner Kok (28)

15. Ethan McIlroy (71)

Replacements:

James McCormick (13)

Angus Bell (10)

Scott Wilson (50)

Matthew Dalton (22)

Juarno Augustus (10)

Nathan Doak (102)

Ben Carson (18)

Ben Moxham (39)