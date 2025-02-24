Injury rules out Iain Henderson and John Cooney from Ulster duty against Scarlets

ULSTER HAVE BEEN hit with a number of injuries ahead of the province’s BKT United Rugby Championship game against Scarlets this weekend.
Cormac Izuchukwu sustained an ankle injury in the recent defeat to Benetton and will be unavailable for selection for a number of weeks.
Jake Flannery (hamstring) and Michael Lowry (concussion) were injured in the same game and their fitness for selection for the upcoming URC game against Scarlets will be monitored through training this week.
John Cooney suffered a calf injury in training, and he too will have his fitness for this week’s game assessed through the coming week.
Other players currently unavailable for selection are Iain Henderson (hamstring), Andrew Warwick (ankle), Eric O’Sullivan (knee), Tom Stewart (hamstring), Ethan McIlroy (knee), Ben Moxham (knee), Michael McDonald (hamstring), Sean Reffell (calf), Marcus Rea (toe) and Rob Baloucoune (calf).
In an addition to the Senior Men’s squad, Ulster Rugby have agreed a short-term loan for Irish-qualified loosehead prop, Sam Crean, who joins the squad today from Saracens.
