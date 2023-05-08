'The reality is that he's going to have to rebuild Ulster for the second time'

ANOTHER BIG PLAY-off game, another disappointing defeat for Ulster.

With home advantage for last weekend’s URC quarter-final against Connacht, and a possible home semi-final waiting, there had been reason for Ulster fans to dream. Instead, they’re staring into a long off-season having missed out on a trophy yet again.

So where next for Dan McFarland’s side?

Former Dragons and Grenoble boss Bernard Jackman and The 42‘s Murray Kinsella discussed the province’s possible next steps on today’s edition of Rugby Weekly Extra, a podcast for subscribers to The 42 that comes out twice a week.

“It’s going to be a long, hard break,” said Jackman. “Dan is really going to have look at how he can re-invigorate them and give them new energy. It just petered out. They recovered from that mid-season blip but never fully.

“There was a bad crowd there, the atmosphere wasn’t anywhere near where it should be. That match was outside the season ticket allocation, so people had to pay to go to it and those season tickets holders are a massive part of Ulster’s dominance at home. They’re so supportive, they’re there week in, week out, but they needed them because the team were a little bit lacklustre.

“There were errors but I thought it was more than that, there was a real lack of intent or energy or drive. They allowed Connacht to slowly take them out of sync. I praise Connacht for what they did but if you’re second in the league, at home, a team who have ambitions around trophies, you can’t let someone take you out of sync as often as they did.

“Ulster’s defence wasn’t brutal and it was a low-scoring game but I don’t think their defence is anywhere near as good as it was under Jared Payne.

“Their attack has gone backwards even with the calibre of player they have in that backline and now they have experience as well. They were actually better when they had played less games together, two years ago their attack was more dangerous.”

Bryan Keane / INPHO Ulster head coach Dan McFarland. Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Head coach McFarland has been with Ulster since 2018, joining when the province had hit a major low point, having just scraped into the Champions Cup via a play-off.

McFarland was linked with Leicester Tigers earlier this year but his current Ulster contract runs until 2025. Jackman believes the former Scotland forwards coach now has a rebuild ahead of him.

“Dan came into Ulster when they were on a really low ebb and he has rebuilt them to a certain extent,” said Jackman. “If you’re Dan and the Ulster management, you think you’re on the right track.

“The reality now is that he’s going to have to rebuild them for the second time, if that makes sense. Not a total rebuild but looking at it as that cycle being over, to a certain extent, and even though you’re going to have the same players, what can they do? What can they come back with to get to the next level?

“I don’t think the review Ulster do will be massively different based on what happened against Connacht but it might have to be more ruthless or aggressive in terms of the actions they decide to take from it.”

Jackman said that new signings Steven Kitshoff and Dave Ewers will add some ballast to the Ulster pack next season but he believes the province should still be looking to bring in a new out-half.

Billy Burns has been the incumbent in the number 10 shirt and recruitment is usually complete at this stage of the year but Jackman feels the province should be searching for another out-half.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Billy Burns is the incumbent at Ulster. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

“If rumours are correct, it may be the end of Ian Madigan’s time in Ulster, but I’m not 100% sure on that,” said Jackman.

“Realistically, they would have had a budget for a 10 anyway but the only question is could they bring in a non-Irish-qualified 10?

“Jake Flannery is staying and he may become number one next year but I think that’s an area they have to look at. There’s not many 10s on the market but I think they need another 10, particularly if Madigan goes.

“That could be an area where they get an instant boost. To be fair to Ulster, when the chips have been down in the past, think back to Muller, Pienaar, Coetzee, Piutau. Getting Kitshoff is a coup and so I think the Ulster board have always been very supportive with those non-Irish-qualified players and getting those high-profile players.

“With all the financial problems in the game, there’s a chance that someone who is on contract at the moment may be gettable post-World Cup with clubs trying to balance books.

“That may be one of the things Ulster can do to change their profile in a big way.”