Alan O'Connor leads Ulster for must-win showdown with Sale Sharks

ALAN O’CONNOR CAPTAINS Ulster in the absence of Iain Henderson for Saturday’s must-win Champions Cup showdown with Sale Sharks at Kingspan Stadium (KO 8pm, BT Sport).

With Ulster sitting just outside the top eight in Pool B, the province will be hoping that a home win, along with favourable results in the fixtures involving Montpellier and ASM Clermont Auvergne, would secure a place in the knockout stages.

Ulster will also be keen to avenge a 39-0 defeat to Sale last month, which was the first in a number of disappointing performances for the province.

In the absence of Henderson, who suffered a concussion during last week’s improved showing and narrow loss to La Rochelle, lock O’Connor will lead Ulster, with Wallaby Sam Carter getting the nod alongside him in the second row.

Advertisement

Academy prospect Harry Sheridan, who impressed in his senior debut off the bench in La Rochelle last weekend, gets a start at blindside flanker. Irish international Nick Timoney and Springbok Duane Vermeulen join him in the back row.

In the front row are Andy Warwick, hooker Tom Stewart – who has scored seven tries so far this season – and Jeff Toomaga-Allen.

Nathan Doak retains the No 9 jersey, with Billy Burns returning at fly-half.

Stuart McCloskey returns to inside centre, with James Hume also available to restore a familiar midfield partnership.

The back three remains unchanged with Jacob Stockdale – one of the five Ulster players named in the Ireland Six Nations squad earlier this week – on the left wing, Rob Lyttle on the right, and Mike Lowry at full-back.

On the bench, Rob Herring, Eric O’Sullivan, Tom O’Toole, Kieran Treadwell and Jordi Murphy will cover the forwards, with John Cooney, Ian Madigan and Ben Moxham providing the backline options.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

Ulster: Michael Lowry; Rob Lyttle, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Billy Burns, Nathan Doak; Andy Warwick, Tom Stewart, Jeff Toomaga-Allen; Alan O’Connor (capt), Sam Carter; Harry Sheridan, Nick Timoney, Duane Vermeulen.

Subs: Rob Herring, Eric O’Sullivan, Tom O’Toole, Kieran Treadwell, Jordi Murphy, John Cooney, Ian Madigan, Ben Moxham.

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.