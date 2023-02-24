Duane Vermeulen to lead Ulster against Sharks

SPRINGBOK DUANE VERMEULEN will lead Ulster against Sharks tomorrow (KO 12pm) as they aim to secure a second URC win on South African soil this season.

After a 39-37 victory over the Lions in October, Dan McFarland’s men were preparing to do the double when illness struck the travelling squad.

With Ulster now third position in the table, the province will be looking to bring home the maximum number of points from this weekend’s re-arranged game.

Vermeulen will lead Ulster from the No 8 position. He will be joined in the back row by two physical and versatile players in Nick Timoney and Jordi Murphy.

The side, which can expect to face challenging temperatures, sees Alan O’Connor paired in the second row with academy player, Harry Sheridan, who scored his first try for Ulster last weekend against Glasgow.

In a change to the front row, Rory Sutherland comes in at loosehead prop, while Jeff Toomaga-Allen, who scored a try the last time out against South African opposition in the URC, retains his place at tighthead, with John Andrew set to add to his tally of over 100 caps for the province at hooker.

Scrum-half John Cooney, who racked-up 10 points when Ulster beat the Sharks last season, will be looking to repeat this performance, with Jake Flannery coming in at fly-half. Flannery was responsible for a try and four conversions in a win over the Pumas when he was last in South Africa with Emerging Ireland.

Aaron Sexton, forms the back three alongside Ulster stalwart, Craig Gilroy, and Mike Lowry.

Graduate of the Emerging Ireland tour, Stewart Moore, completes the starting line-up in a centre partnership with Luke Marshall.

Ulster:

Mike Lowry; Craig Gilroy, Luke Marshall, Stewart Moore, Aaron Sexton; Jake Flannery, John Cooney; Rory Sutherland, John Andrew, Jeff Toomaga-Allen; Alan O’Connor, Harry Sheridan; Jordi Murphy, Nick Timoney, Duane Vermeulen (Captain).

Replacements: Tom Stewart, Andy Warwick, Gareth Milasinovich, Cormac Izuchukwu, Dave McCann, Dave Shanahan, Ian Madigan, Ethan McIlroy.