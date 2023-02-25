Ulster's strength comes to fore as forwards dominate Sharks

Sharks 24

Ulster 31

Mike Greenaway reports from Durban

THE ULSTER FORWARDS paved the way for a commanding victory over the Sharks in a round six United Rugby Championship match originally scheduled for 22 October.

Pre-kick-off, the question was what would have been better for Ulster — playing this game in October when the Sharks had their 11 Springboks but it was much cooler, or playing a second-string Sharks team but in the stifling humidity of late summer in Durban?

The answer was clear in the first half when the Ulster forwards dominated and scored two textbook maul tries, driving easily through a lightweight Sharks pack shorn of Boks in Eben Etzebeth, Bongi Mbonmabi, Ox Nche, Thomas du Toit and Siya Kolisi, all of whom are in a national training camp.

Still, the Sharks scored just a minute into the game when scrumhalf Grant Williams nipped through a gap near a ruck and outpaced the defence to the line.

Advertisement

The visitors scored next, a penalty by John Cooney after the Sharks strayed offside at a ruck, and they took the lead when a penalty was kicked to the corner and the forwards rumbled over, with replacement hooker Tom Stewart getting the grounding.

Steve Haag Sports / Steve Haag/INPHO Steve Haag Sports / Steve Haag/INPHO / Steve Haag/INPHO

The Sharks immediately regained the lead when fullback Boeta Chamberlain deftly nudged a kick into space for wing Thaakir Abrahams to gather and sprint to the posts.

Ulster, though, perfectly duplicated their earlier score when a penalty was again kicked to the corner and once more it was Stewart who was bundled over.

The Ulster lead accelerated to 24-12 just four minutes into the second half when alert centre Stewart Moore spotted a mistake by Williams at the base of a ruck on the Sharks’ line and pounced for an opportunistic score.

The home team was back in the match when prop Ntuthuko Mchunu burrowed over from close quarters following a series of penalties against Ulster only for big lock Harry Sheridan to muscle over.

The Sharks were truly outgunned up front but their backs were full of running and a break out from their own half saw Chamberlain finishing off in the 70th minute for what would be the final score of the match.

Ulster scorers: Tries: Tom Stewart [2], Stewart Moore, Harry Sheridan Conversions: John Cooney [4] Penalties: John Cooney [1] Sharks scorers: Tries: Grant Williams, Thaakir Abrahams, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Boeta Chamberlain. Conversions: Curwin Bosch [2]

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

ULSTER: Mike Lowry; Craig Gilroy (Ethan McIlroy, ‘45), Luke Marshall (Ian Madigan, ‘65), Stewart Moore, Aaron Sexton; Jake Flannery, John Cooney; Rory Sutherland, John Andrew (Tom Stewart, 03); Jeff Toomaga-Allen;Alan O’Connor, Harry Sheridan; Jordi Murphy, Nick Timoney, Duane Vermeulen (captain).

SHARKS: Boeta Chamberlain (Lionel Cronje, ‘70); Werner Kok, Francois Venter (Yaw Penxe ‘59), Rohan Janse van Rensburg; Curwin Bosch Grant Williams; Ntuthuko Mchunu (Khwezi Mona, ‘59), Dan Jooste (Fez Mbatha ‘59), Carlu Sadie; Gerbrandt Grobler, Reniel Hugo [Emile van Heerden, ‘59]; Dylan Richardson, Vincent Tshituka, Phepsi Buthelezi (captain).

Referee: Sam Grove-White (Scotland)