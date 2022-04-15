McFarland makes two changes as Ulster look to finish the job against Toulouse

ULSTER WILL ONCE again look to hat-trick hero Rob Baloucoune as they bid to finish the job in their Heineken Champions Cup clash with Toulouse on Saturday evening.

Baloucoune ran in an unforgettable treble against the French giants last week, giving Dan McFarland’s side an unlikely 26-20 lead ahead of the Ravenhill return leg.

The winger — who, along with team-mate Mike Lowry, inked a new three-year contract this week — starts once again on the right wing.

Advertisement

Ethan McIlroy’s return on the opposite wing is one of just two changes made by McFarland, with Andrew Warwick also coming in to replace Eric O’Sullivan in the front row.

Kick-off at Kingspan Ravenhill is at 8pm.

Ulster

15. Mike Lowry

14. Rob Baloucoune

13. James Hume

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Ethan McIlroy

10. Billy Burns

9. John Cooney

1. Andrew Warwick

2. Rob Herring

3. Marty Moore

4. Alan O’Connor

5. Iain Henderson (capt)

6. Marcus Rea

7. Nick Timoney

8. Duane Vermeulen

Replacements:

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

16. Brad Roberts

17. Eric O’Sullivan

18. Tom O’Toole

19. Kieran Treadwell

20. Jordi Murphy

21. Nathan Doak

22. Luke Marshall

23. Rob Lyttle

In the final episode of the series, The Front Row – The42’s new rugby podcast in partnership with Guinness – welcomes comedian Killian Sundermann in to studio. The online funnyman fills us in on his schools rugby days, gaining recognition during the pandemic, making his stand-up debut and travelling around Europe in a van. Click here to subscribe or listen below:

Source: The42/SoundCloud