McFarland makes two changes as Ulster look to finish the job against Toulouse

ULSTER WILL ONCE again look to hat-trick hero Rob Baloucoune as they bid to finish the job in their Heineken Champions Cup clash with Toulouse on Saturday evening.
Baloucoune ran in an unforgettable treble against the French giants last week, giving Dan McFarland’s side an unlikely 26-20 lead ahead of the Ravenhill return leg.
The winger — who, along with team-mate Mike Lowry, inked a new three-year contract this week — starts once again on the right wing.
Ethan McIlroy’s return on the opposite wing is one of just two changes made by McFarland, with Andrew Warwick also coming in to replace Eric O’Sullivan in the front row.
Kick-off at Kingspan Ravenhill is at 8pm.
Ulster
15. Mike Lowry
14. Rob Baloucoune
13. James Hume
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Ethan McIlroy
10. Billy Burns
9. John Cooney
1. Andrew Warwick
2. Rob Herring
3. Marty Moore
4. Alan O’Connor
5. Iain Henderson (capt)
6. Marcus Rea
7. Nick Timoney
8. Duane Vermeulen
Replacements:
DIFFERENTLY
16. Brad Roberts
17. Eric O’Sullivan
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Kieran Treadwell
20. Jordi Murphy
21. Nathan Doak
22. Luke Marshall
23. Rob Lyttle
