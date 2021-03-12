Stockdale reverts to fullback, Lowry at 10 as Ulster name side to face Dragons

JACOB STOCKDALE IS named at fullback for Ulster ahead of their Pro14 clash with Dragons in Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium tomorrow night [KO 7.35pm, live on Premier Sports and eir Sport].

The Ireland international linked back up with Andy Farrell’s squad ahead of this weekend’s Six Nations meeting with Scotland, but he missed the cut and returns to his province.

Having lined out at 11 against Leinster last weekend, Stockdale takes the 15 jersey this time around. Michael Lowry, who had switched to fullback to accommodate Stockdale, is named at 10, making his first start there since the opening game of the season against Benetton.

There’s seven changes to Dan McFarland’s side in total as their Pro14 campaign peters out, last week’s defeat finishing their challenge for a place in this year’s decider.

Rob Lyttle and Craig Gilroy start on the wings, with Stewart Moore and Stuart McCloskey — also released from Ireland duty — forming the centre partnership. Alby Mathewson is included at scrum-half, joining Lowry.

Ross Kane is the starting tighthead, joining John Andrew at hooker and Eric O’Sullivan at loosehead. Last week’s second row pairing — Alan O’Connor and Kieran Treadwell — is retained, with the former named as captain. Ireland U20 skipper David McCann, Sean Reidy and Nick Timoney complete the pack.

There’s plenty of options on the bench, with Ian Madigan dropping there having started against Leinster. Jordi Murphy, who has captained the side of late, is rested among others.

Ulster

15. Jacob Stockdale

14. Craig Gilroy

13. Stewart Moore

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Rob Lyttle

10. Michael Lowry

9. Alby Mathewson

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. John Andrew

3. Ross Kane

4. Alan O’Connor — captain

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. David McCann

7. Sean Reidy

8. Nick Timoney

Replacements:

16. Brad Roberts

17. Callum Reid

18. Gareth Milasinovich

19. Cormac Izuchukwu

20. Matty Rea

21. David Shanahan

22. Ian Madigan

23. Ethan McIlroy.

