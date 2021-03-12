BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 12 March 2021
Stockdale reverts to fullback, Lowry at 10 as Ulster name side to face Dragons

Dan McFarland has named a much-changed side for tomorrow night’s clash in Cardiff.

By The42 Team Friday 12 Mar 2021, 1:03 PM
Jacob Stockdale (file pic).
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

JACOB STOCKDALE IS named at fullback for Ulster ahead of their Pro14 clash with Dragons in Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium tomorrow night [KO 7.35pm, live on Premier Sports and eir Sport].

The Ireland international linked back up with Andy Farrell’s squad ahead of this weekend’s Six Nations meeting with Scotland, but he missed the cut and returns to his province.

Having lined out at 11 against Leinster last weekend, Stockdale takes the 15 jersey this time around. Michael Lowry, who had switched to fullback to accommodate Stockdale, is named at 10, making his first start there since the opening game of the season against Benetton.

There’s seven changes to Dan McFarland’s side in total as their Pro14 campaign peters out, last week’s defeat finishing their challenge for a place in this year’s decider.

Rob Lyttle and Craig Gilroy start on the wings, with Stewart Moore and Stuart McCloskey — also released from Ireland duty — forming the centre partnership. Alby Mathewson is included at scrum-half, joining Lowry.

Ross Kane is the starting tighthead, joining John Andrew at hooker and Eric O’Sullivan at loosehead. Last week’s second row pairing — Alan O’Connor and Kieran Treadwell — is retained, with the former named as captain. Ireland U20 skipper David McCann, Sean Reidy and Nick Timoney complete the pack.

There’s plenty of options on the bench, with Ian Madigan dropping there having started against Leinster. Jordi Murphy, who has captained the side of late, is rested among others.

Ulster

15. Jacob Stockdale
14. Craig Gilroy
13. Stewart Moore
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Rob Lyttle
10. Michael Lowry
9. Alby Mathewson

1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. John Andrew
3. Ross Kane
4. Alan O’Connor — captain
5. Kieran Treadwell
6. David McCann
7. Sean Reidy
8. Nick Timoney

Replacements:

16. Brad Roberts
17. Callum Reid
18. Gareth Milasinovich
19. Cormac Izuchukwu
20. Matty Rea
21. David Shanahan
22. Ian Madigan
23. Ethan McIlroy.

Dragons

