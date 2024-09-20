Nathan Doak and Aidan Morgan start as Ulster host Glasgow

HALF–BACK COMBINATION Nathan Doak and Aidan Morgan start together for the first time in competitive action as Ulster take on the Glasgow Warriors in the URC at Kingspan Stadium tomorrow (KO: 7.45pm, Premier Sports).

The pair started pre-season friendlies against Benetton and Exeter Chiefs and head coach Richie Murphy will be hoping they can gel quickly and help get the northern province off to a positive start as the new season kicks off.

Captain Iain Henderson starts alongside Kieran Treadwell in the second row.

The front row sees Eric O’Sullivan start at loosehead prop, John Andrew at hooker and Corrie Barrett, who signed a contract with the province this week, at tighthead prop.

James McNabney, gets the nod at blindside flanker, with David McCann at openside. Nick Timoney starts at No 8.

Jacob Stockdale starts on the left wing. After captaining the province for the first time in pre-season, Mike Lowry, plays on the right wing.

Jude Postlethwaite, who was one of six Ulstermen named in the upcoming Emerging Ireland tour, starts at inside centre and is joined by Stewart Moore at outside centre.

Ethan McIlroy starts at full-back, completing the starting.

Murphy opts for a 5:3 split on the bench, with three players potentially in line for their senior debuts. Two development players, hooker, James McCormick, and fly-half, James Humphreys, are in contention for an appearance and new summer signing, Werner Kok, will also be hoping to make his debut in an Ulster jersey.

Andrew Warwick, Tom O’Toole, Harry Sheridan and Cormac Izuchukwu provide the other forward replacements.

Dave Shanahan provides cover at scrum-half.

Ulster

15. Ethan McIlroy

14. Mike Lowry

13. Stewart Moore

12. Jude Postlethwaite

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Aidan Morgan

9. Nathan Doak

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. John Andrew

3. Corrie Barrett

4. Iain Henderson (Capt)

5. Kieran Treadwell

6. James McNabney

7. David McCann

8. Nick Timoney.

Replacements:

16. James McCormick

17. Andrew Warwick

18. Tom O’Toole

19. Harry Sheridan

20. Cormac Izuchukwu

21. Dave Shanahan

22. James Humphreys

23. Werner Kok.