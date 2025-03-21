The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
O'Toole starts against Dragons as McCloskey prepares for 199th Ulster appearance
IRELAND INTERNATIONAL TOM O’Toole has been named to start at tighthead prop as Ulster name the team that will face the Dragons on Saturday in the URC [kick-off, 5.15pm].
David McCann is the other change to the side that will line out in Rodney Parade as he comes into start at blindside flanker.
Loosehead prop Callum Reid and hooker Rob Herring join O’Toole in the front row.
Alan O’Connor continues to captain the side after scoring a late try against Scarlets to earn a vital victory, with Matthew Dalton starting alongside him in the second-row.
Nathan Doak starts at scrum-half alongside Academy fly-half, Jack Murphy while Stuart McCloskey prepares to make his 199th appearance for the province in the centre with James Hume.
John Cooney comes back onto the bench, after it was confirmed that the long-serving scrum-half will depart for CA Brive at the end of this season.
Ulster XV v Dragons
15. Stewart Moore (77)
14. Michael Lowry (118)
13. James Hume (97)
12. Stuart McCloskey (198)
11. Jacob Stockdale (127)
10. Jack Murphy (6)
9. Nathan Doak (82)
1. Callum Reid (23)
2. Rob Herring (247)
3. Tom O’Toole (117)
4. Alan O’Connor (Capt) (206)
5. Matthew Dalton (11)
6. David McCann (61)
7. Nick Timoney (160)
8. James McNabney (13)
Replacements:
16. John Andrew (132)
17. Sam Crean (1)
18. Scott Wilson (28)
19. Kieran Treadwell (173)
20. Reuben Crothers (7)
21. John Cooney (150)
22. Aidan Morgan (12)
23. Zac Ward (4).
