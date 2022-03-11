Ulster boosted by internationals as they and Leinster name teams for top-of-the-table clash

The two sides will do battle again tomorrow night.

ULSTER AND LEINSTER have named their teams for Saturday night’s top-of-the-table United Rugby Championship encounter at Kingspan Stadium (7:35pm, TG4 and Premier Sports 1).

Dan McFarland’s side are boosted by the reintroduction of Mike Lowry and Robert Baloucoune, both of whom have been released from international duty to start at fullback and on the right wing respectively.

Stewart Moore, who impressed at fullback in Ulster’s huge victory over Cardiff last week, reverts to outside centre. Inside him, Stuart McCloskey will earn his 150th cap for his native province.

Nathan Doak again partners Billy Burns at half-back, with John Cooney due to come off the bench.

In the pack, meanwhile, Marcus Rea makes a switch to blindside flanker, with Nick Timoney returning from Ireland duties to take his place at openside.

Jordi Murphy will make his 50th Ulster appearance if he comes off the bench against his former side.

Luke McGrath captains Leinster for their trip north, where they will seek revenge on an Ulster side who have already beaten them in Dublin this season.

Ross Byrne will operate outside McGrath at 10, while Rory O’Loughlin — who will depart for Exeter at the end of the season — comes in to partner Jamie Osborne in midfield.

Leo Cullen will start a new-look front row as Ed Byrne, James Tracy and Michael Ala’alatoa all come into the lineup.

Leinster’s locks and back row are unchanged from their hammering of Benetton in Italy last weekend.

Ulster

15. Mike Lowry

14. Robert Baloucoune

13. Stewart Moore

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Craig Gilroy

10. Billy Burns

9. Nathan Doak

1. Andrew Warwick

2. John Andrew

3. Marty Moore

4. Alan O’Connor (Captain)

5. Sam Carter

6. Marcus Rea

7. Nick Timoney

8. Duane Vermeulen

Replacements:

16. Tom Stewart

17. Eric O’Sullivan

18. Gareth Milasinovich

19. Mick Kearney

20. Jordi Murphy

21. John Cooney

22. Ian Madigan

23. Ben Moxham

Leinster

15. Jimmy O’Brien

14. Adam Byrne

13. Rory O’Loughlin

12. Jamie Osborne

11. Tommy O’Brien

10. Ross Byrne

9. Luke McGrath (Captain)

1. Ed Byrne

2. James Tracy

3. Michael Ala’alatoa

4. Ross Molony

5. Joe McCarthy

6. Rhys Ruddock

7. Scott Penny

8. Max Deegan

Replacements:

16. Seán Cronin

17. Peter Dooley

18. Thomas Clarkson

19. Devin Toner

20. Dan Leavy

21. Nick McCarthy

22. David Hawkshaw

23. Martin Moloney

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU)