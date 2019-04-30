This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 30 April, 2019
Un De Sceaux powers home ahead of stablemate Min to defend Champion Chase

Klassical Dream took the Champion Hurdle earlier on Tuesday evening.

By The42 Team Tuesday 30 Apr 2019, 7:06 PM
1 hour ago 1,227 Views 2 Comments
UN DE SCEAUX brilliantly held off stablemate and 8-13 favourite Min to defend his crown in the BoyleSports Champion Chase at Punchestown on Tuesday evening.

Under Paul Townend, the 11/4-shot veteran powered home in the two-mile contest in what was only his third race since he won the same event last year.

Un De Sceaux, 11, took care of the last two fences while nearest challenger Min — ridden by Ruby Walsh — faltered slightly at the fence before the home turn.

“It was an incredible performance for an 11-year-old in a race like that,” said trainer Willie Mullins. “I think he’s probably older than the two hunt horses that led him in.

“It’s unbelievable the energy he has and he comes out with that every morning. I’ve never had a horse with his enthusiasm — he just loves it.

Paul thought he was dead underneath him at the start, but the minute he faced him for the tape, he came alive. He said he was a passenger for three-quarters of the way, but that’s a great feeling for a jockey — being on a machine like that and jumping so well.

“Un De Sceaux has come here a fresh horse compared to Min. Min had a very hard race in Aintree and maybe he needs an extra half-mile at this stage of his career.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Klassical Dream followed his Cheltenham success by romping home by over five lengths in the Herald Champion Novice Hurdle.

The five-year-old, also trained by Mullins, was the 8-13 favourite and handed his trainer a seventh triumph in the same race.

