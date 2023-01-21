Advertisement
Ben Brady/INPHO Haines, right, was the MVP as Maree won the Pat Duffy Cup.
# Basketball
25-year-old coach steers Galway's Maree to first-ever National Cup title
Maree ran out five-point winners against DBS Eanna at the National Basketball Arena.
36 minutes ago

University of Galway Maree 74

DBS Eanna 69

JARETT HAINES WAS the undisputed MVP as University of Galway Maree were crowned National Cup champions for the first time in Saturday night’s final in Tallaght.

Maree — coached by 25-year-old Charlie Crowley — ran out five-point winners against DBS Eanna at the National Basketball Arena.

More to follow…

The42 Team
