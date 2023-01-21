25-year-old coach steers Galway's Maree to first-ever National Cup title

University of Galway Maree 74

DBS Eanna 69

JARETT HAINES WAS the undisputed MVP as University of Galway Maree were crowned National Cup champions for the first time in Saturday night’s final in Tallaght.

Maree — coached by 25-year-old Charlie Crowley — ran out five-point winners against DBS Eanna at the National Basketball Arena.

More to follow…

Advertisement