25-year-old coach steers Galway's Maree to first-ever National Cup title

University of Galway Maree 74
DBS Eanna 69
JARETT HAINES WAS the undisputed MVP as University of Galway Maree were crowned National Cup champions for the first time in Saturday night’s final in Tallaght.
Maree — coached by 25-year-old Charlie Crowley — ran out five-point winners against DBS Eanna at the National Basketball Arena.
Comhghaideas @UGMareeBball !🎉 #BINationalCup @BballIrl pic.twitter.com/evsHc5mIGO— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) January 21, 2023
More to follow…
Nations Analysis
Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this springBecome a Member
COMMENTS