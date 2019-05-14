This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Unloved Pogba will leave Manchester United, says former team-mate

Patrice Evra believes the midfielder is ready to end his time with the Red Devils.

By The42 Team Tuesday 14 May 2019, 9:15 AM
1 hour ago 3,377 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/4633459
Manchester United's Paul Pogba.
Manchester United's Paul Pogba.
Manchester United's Paul Pogba.

PAUL POGBA WILL leave Manchester United ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, according to his former team-mate Patrice Evra.

The France international has endured a largely difficult campaign at Old Trafford, initially thriving under Jose Mourinho’s successor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before his form tailed off dramatically towards the end of the season.

He was also involved in a verbal spat with a handful of United fans following their 2-0 home loss to relegated Cardiff City on Sunday.

Despite the criticism, Pogba ended 2018-19 with 13 Premier League goals and a further nine assists — more than any of his United team-mates managed — and earned a place in the PFA Team of the Year.

Evra — who played with Pogba at United, Juventus and in the French national side — says incidents like the one with United fans are “killing” him and that he expects him to move on in the coming months.

“I don’t want to blame all the players because I think that some players are here [at United] and they themselves don’t even know why they are here,” he told Sky Sports.

“I think [Pogba] will leave because you need to feel the love when you play somewhere, you need to be committed. If Paul decides to stay another year and then leave, or stay another few years, maybe the fans will love him because he is committed.

It’s not like I am protecting Paul but when there are incidents like with the fans, they are killing Paul.”

Alexis Sanchez is another player expected to depart United after a torrid season, which saw him score just twice in 27 appearances across all competitions.

The Chile international was linked with a move to Manchester City before ultimately arriving at Old Trafford in January 2018, with Evra suggesting his move to the red side of city was motivated by money.

“Some players only come for the money, I am not afraid to say that,” Evra added.

“I have nothing against him, but Sanchez, when I saw the deal, that’s when I thought the Manchester United history just went down.

“He had Manchester City, they were offering less money but he was going to play better football than United — I’m sorry about that, but City play better football and [Pep] Guardiola will improve him.

So I want to know what is the real reason for choosing United? Don’t tell me he loved Manchester United when he was a kid.

“It’s either the money or he wanted to be the number one, take the number seven shirt and be the star.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

