URC to introduce 20-minute red card trial for this season

THE UNITED RUGBY Championship will adopt the global World Rugby trial of the 20-minute red card law for the 2025/26 season.

If a player commits foul play that reaches the red card threshold but is not deliberate or ‘always illegal’, they will receive a 20-minute red card.

The player is removed from the game and cannot return, but then after 20 minutes of playing time, the team may bring on a replacement.

Two yellow cards to the same player in one match will also equal a 20-minute red card.

Permanent red cards will still apply where foul play is highly dangerous, intentional, or ‘always illegal’. In these cases, only the referee can make the decision and the player is sent off for the rest of the game and cannot be replaced.

Examples of 20-minute red cards

A shoulder charge to the head with low danger or indirect contact.

A tackle or in a ruck clear-out attempt where a player makes head contact despite a genuine attempt to wrap.

High-danger foul play that is not deemed deliberate or always illegal.

Examples of permanent red cards

A shoulder charge to the head with high force and direct contact.

Highly dangerous clear out directly onto or landing on an opponent’s lower limbs at a ruck.

Punching, kicking, headbutts, verbal abuse or any form of violent conduct or acts of ‘thuggery’.

In addition, in instances where the referee shows a yellow card but signals an off-field review, the TMO now has the option when reviewing the footage of recommending that the sanction be upgraded to a 20-minute red card.

They cannot upgrade a yellow card to a permanent red card – only the referee can give a permanent red card.