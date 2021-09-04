Bianca Andreescu dominates Greet Minnen to reach US Open fourth round

BIANCA ANDREESCU MADE it a perfect 10 at the US Open with a dominant victory over Greet Minnen to reach the fourth round.

The Canadian won her maiden grand slam title on her debut at Flushing Meadows in 2019 and, after not defending it last year, has added another three victories to maintain her hopes of a second title.

After a long battle against Viktorija Golubic in round one, Andreescu has looked more and more impressive, and she raced to a 6-1 6-2 success against Belgian Minnen.

“I think I played really well today,” said the 21-year-old, the momentum of whose remarkable 2019 breakthrough was stalled by injuries and the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is what I have been working towards in practice, and I’m very pleased with my return games, with my service games, with my movement on court, also with my attitude.

week two!! i appreciate all the love and support. vă iubesc 🇹🇩🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/e7QrShQdsi — Bianca (@Bandreescu_) September 4, 2021

Andreescu, who had only won one grand slam match in 2021 prior to arriving in New York, next faces a big test against 17th seed Maria Sakkari, who knocked out 10th seed Petra Kvitova 6-4 6-3.

Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic continued her fine summer with a 6-2 6-4 victory against American Jessica Pegula.

“I hope that it can continue like this the whole way and I can be 14-0 at the US Open. That’s my goal.”

Meanwhile, Dan Evans has a first grand slam quarter-final in his sights despite the considerable obstacle of second seed Daniil Medvedev standing in his way.

The British number one recovered from two sets down to beat Australian Alexei Popyrin in a deciding tie-break on Friday and will play in the fourth round of a slam for only the second time.

Evans had previously reached the third round at Flushing Meadows three times, holding a match point against eventual champion Stan Wawrinka in 2016, but had never made it further.

The 31-year-old arrived in New York low on confidence after a bout of coronavirus left him playing catch-up physically but he has shown why he is regarded as one of the grittiest competitors on tour and goes into Sunday’s clash eyeing an upset.

“I’ve got as good a chance as anyone to do some damage,” said Evans. “I think my game is in a good place. He’s a great, great player, unbelievable competitor, good mover. He’s been playing some unbelievable tennis this year.

“But if I go on the court and think I’ve got no chance and there’s no pressure on me – I think in the pressure situations, if they do arise, you’re not ready for that. You’ve got to go in believing you can win.”

Evans is set to hit a new career-high ranking inside the top 25 by virtue of his run in New York but Medvedev represents a big step up from the opponents the British number one has faced so far.

In other news, Emma Raducanu took her blazing summer to new heights with a crushing victory over Sara Sorribes Tormo to reach the fourth round of the US Open.

The 18-year-old has now matched her breakthrough run at Wimbledon but the strides she has made in just the last two months were evident as Raducanu raced to a sensational 6-0 6-1 win over the world number 41.

Spaniard Sorribes Tormo is having the season of her life, halving her ranking and beating Ashleigh Barty at the Olympics, but she was left helpless by the brilliance of Raducanu.