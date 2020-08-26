This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 26 August, 2020
Usain Bolt tests positive for Covid-19 days after 34th birthday party

The eight-time Olympic champion’s results have been confirmed by his agent.

By Press Association Wednesday 26 Aug 2020, 12:54 PM
Bolt (file photo).
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

EIGHT-TIME OLYMPIC champion Usain Bolt has tested positive for coronavirus, his agent has confirmed.

The sprinter revealed on Monday he had gone into quarantine after undergoing a test in the wake of his 34th birthday party in his native Jamaica.

Bolt did not say what the result was at the time, but his agent Ricky Simms told the PA news agency: “The Covid test was positive, but Usain is not showing any symptoms.”

Bolt retired in 2017 after a glittering career during which he claimed 11 world titles, eight Olympic gold medals and set world records in the 100 metres and 200m.

He posted a video on his official Instagram account on Monday amid reports that he had tested positive following the party, which was attended by guests said to include Manchester City and England winger Raheem Sterling.

View this post on Instagram

Stay Safe my ppl 🙏🏿

A post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) on

In it, he said: “I did a test on Saturday, because I have work. I’m trying to be responsible, so I’m gonna stay in and stay here for my friends.”

Press Association

