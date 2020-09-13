This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Sunday 13 September 2020
Advertisement

Valencia fight back to win six-goal thriller against Levante

There were contrasting days for ex-Premier League managers Manuel Pelligrini and Unai Emery as La Ligations returned.

By AFP Sunday 13 Sep 2020, 10:27 PM
7 minutes ago 166 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5204009
Geoffrey Kondogbia of Valencia.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Geoffrey Kondogbia of Valencia.
Geoffrey Kondogbia of Valencia.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

VALENCIA TWICE CAME from behind to beat local rivals Levante 4-2 on Sunday, a welcome boost to morale following a turbulent summer for the club. 

Manu Vallejo scored the decisive late goals in a goal-fest at Mestalla after Jose Luis Morales’s double for Levante had been cancelled out by Gabriel Paulista and the excellent Maxi Gomez. 

The victory was Javi Gracia’s first since being appointed Valencia coach in July and gets the team off to a positive start in La Liga, despite simmering tensions off the pitch. 

Manuel Pellegrini also enjoyed a successful start in charge of Real Betis after they won 1-0 away at Alaves. But Unai Emery’s first game as coach of Villarreal ended in a 1-1 draw at home to newly-promoted Huesca. 

Valencia would hope to be challenging the likes of Villarreal for a place in the top four this season but several key players have been sold, with unpopular owner Peter Lim determined to improve the club’s financial situation. 

Gracia said on Friday he felt “sad” because the squad had been “weakened”, a brave move given the board’s impatience with previous coaches. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Yet this was a gutsy performance that Gracia could have been proud of, even if Valencia were behind after just 37 seconds, Morales weaving his way through four defenders before poking in. 

Gabriel pulled Valencia level when his header crept inside the near post from a corner but Levante scored again, Morales driving into the top corner after more sloppy Valencia defending. 

But Valencia came back again, Maxi sliding a shot into the far corner and then Yunus Musah, the 17-year-old who left Arsenal’s academy last year, clipped the crossbar with a shot in the second half. 

Valencia looked more likely to snatch a third and Vallejo kept a cool head when it mattered, tucking a finish into the corner after a smart dummy by Maxi. 

There was time even for a fourth in injury-time as Maxi pulled clear on the break and when his shot cannoned back off the post, Vallejo was perfectly placed. 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie