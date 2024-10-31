Real Madrid's La Liga match postponed after deadly floods

Real Madrid’s away match at Valencia in La Liga this weekend has been postponed by the Spanish football federation due to floods that have killed more than 95 people.

Villarreal’s home match against Rayo Vallecano was also suspended after the devastating flash floods in eastern Spain.

La Liga asked the Spanish football federation (RFEF) to postpone Valencia and Villarreal’s matches on Saturday, as well as three second division games involving teams from affected areas.

“It has been agreed to postpone matches that were to be played in professional and non-professional competitions, both in 11-a-side football and in indoor football (in the Valencia region),” the RFEF said in a statement.

The federation had already postponed several midweek Copa del Rey first round matches including Valencia’s game against Parla Escuela.

A moment of silence for the flood victims will be held at matches this weekend in Spain, including league leaders Barcelona’s Catalan derby against Espanyol on Sunday.

