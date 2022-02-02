Membership : Access or Sign Up
West Brom sack manager Valerien Isemal

Isemal leaves his role just seven months after succeeding Sam Allardyce.

VALERIEN ISEMAL HAS left his role as West Brom head coach.

The Frenchman’s position had been the subject of speculation after a run of just one win in seven games.

The Baggies, who were relegated last season, remain fifth in the table but now trail leaders Fulham by 13 points, having played a game more. 

Ismael had been in charge for just seven months, having been appointed as Sam Allardyce’s successor last summer.

A statement from the club read: “West Bromwich Albion Football Club can confirm Valerien Ismael has today left his position as head coach.

“Assistant head coach Adam Murray has also departed The Hawthorns.

“The club would like to place on record its thanks to Valerien and Adam for their efforts and wishes them well in the future.

“The process of recruiting a new head coach is now under way and an appointment will be announced in due course.”

The decision underlines the importance to the club of returning to the top flight at the first time of asking.

With the four clubs below them all within three points, further bad results could see Albion slip out of the play-off places.

Ismael’s last match in charge was Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Millwall, their third loss in four games.

They do not have a game this weekend and are next in action when they travel to Sheffield United next Wednesday

