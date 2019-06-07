10-time All-Ireland winner praises GAA's 'wonderful' decision to take part in Dublin Pride Festival

EARLIER THIS MONTH, it was announced that the GAA will take part in the annual Dublin Pride Festival for the first time in its history.

Inter-county referee David Gough and Cork legend Valerie Mulcahy will lead the GAA’s representation in the parade which takes place at the end of June.

Gough, the first openly-gay top-level match official, and 10-time All-Ireland winner Mulcahy took part in talks with GAA president John Horan which led to the organisation’s decision to get involved.

“It’s been very positive,” says Mulcahy. “David spoke really well on the Late Late Show in announcing the news that the GAA have accepted the invite to be part of the pride parade.

“There’s a meeting to discuss the finer details of that now and how it will look. The GAA are on board and have their full-time employees working on it.

“And just looking at what the picture is going to look like. It’s great that there’s representation and the whole point of why we went to John was just that we wanted a bit more visibility.

“We know the GAA is a great environment and a huge pillar of the community and just to have a bit more visibility to say that ‘we’re a hugely inclusive society and the GAA is an inclusive organisation.’

“The GAA community and the family of the LGFA, the Camogie (Association) is a place to belong and it’s where we belong. It’s open arms for everyone so I think we just wanted kids and adults to see that it is and put that into action.

“What better way than walking in the Pride parade?”

Mulcahy was speaking at SuperValu's GAA sponsorship launch. Source: Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE

The GAA is a non-political organisation and in 2015 Gough was prevented from wearing a gay pride wristband for a league meeting between Dublin and Tyrone as it was deemed to be a political statement.

But Horan has proved more progressive than his predecessors. He spoke about the importance of making the LGBT community feel welcome during his speech at Congress in February.

More recently, Horan called the decision to be represented in the Pride Festival an opportunity for the GAA to show “solidarity and respect for members of the LGBT community who make a contribution to our Association.”

Mulcahy praised Horan’s work in making the GAA more inclusive at all levels.

“I think it gives a message that they’re thinking of it and it’s an inclusive environment, so, yeah, I do think it’s important.

“And now the action is coming to fruition with walking the walk, because that was the talking the talk boxed off. We’re literally going to be walking now.

“I think it is important. Actions speak volumes. Actions speak louder than words. It’s wonderful.”

She became the first high-profile ladies footballer to come out publicly in 2015. In the years since, a number of people have sought Mulcahy out for advice or just to thank her.

“When I did my national coming out, so to speak, there was huge support,” she recalls.

“And even when I was playing everyone was very supportive. I was just living my life, it was encouraging.

“The feedback was massive and, yes, there were and people still do come up to me.

Valerie Mulcahy celebrates with Cork players at the end of the 2016 All-Ireland final. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

“Actually, it was lovely one day when I went to one of the double-header championship matches and a young girl came up to me and said ‘thanks’ because it really helped her. She was there with her father.

“I think just the importance of just seeing people getting on with their lives and knowing that it’s okay, it’ll all be fine. I think that’s the biggest message. Just be yourself and be accepted because it doesn’t have to define you and change your whole life.

“I think as a society we’ve definitely seen growth and development in the last couple of years with the equality referendum and just having conversations about it.

“I think it was a taboo subject for so long. An Irish thing to do is just not speak about anything and not address anything and thankfully that has changed and we’ve definitely progressed as a society in many elements.

“Just opening up conversations about many different things. It’s important to keep that going forward.”

Former Rebels goalkeeper Cusack. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Donal Og Cusack became the first openly gay GAA player in 2009, but since then no male inter-county footballers or hurlers have come out.

“Possibly the male environment is different,” says Mulcahy when she’s asked why there seems to be a reluctance among gay players to come out in the men’s game.

“I’d love to see a society where you don’t have to ‘come out’. I understand that in the meantime there probably is a need to bridge that transition to having a society where you just are who you are and you don’t need to be labelled.

“I understand that labelling kind of helps people to understand things a bit more.

“I think Donal Óg did wonderful work. It’s not easy though being a bit vulnerable and showing yourself and being that advocate.

“Essentially that’s what you’re doing, you’re just being a bit more open. I’m kind of torn sometimes, it’s a lot to put on a player if they’re not comfortable. It’s up to each individual really.”

