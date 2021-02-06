BE PART OF THE TEAM

Varane double saves Real Madrid's blushes away to Huesca

The defender delivered two close-range second-half finishes to keep Real above Barca.

By The42 Team Saturday 6 Feb 2021, 5:28 PM
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

ROCK BOTTOM HUESCA made Real Madrid work for a win in La Liga today as Raphael Varane’s brace was needed to give Los Blancos a 1-2 win.

The win came courtesy of Varane’s 84th minute goal and leaves Real seven points adrift of bitter rivals Athletico, who still have two games in hand.

The game was goalless at half-time, but the champions were given a rude awakening by Javi Galan’s 48th-minute finish after Shinji Okozaki’s incisive run.

There were 55 minutes on the clock when Real Madrid breached the bottom club’s goal line, Karim Benzema’s free kick bouncing back off the bar to be finished by his compatriot.

With six minutes remaining, Varane again was the man who reacted best to a second ball from a free-kick. Toni Kroos’ dead ball found Casemiro, but his header was kept out by ‘keeper Alvaro Fernandez. The save only went out as far as Varane, though, and so Real moved three points ahead of Barcelona.

