This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 21 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Vettel tells F1 chiefs to burn the rule books after appeal over Hamilton incident fails

‘If you are unhappy with how we race and how we drive, then build different tracks.’

By AFP Friday 21 Jun 2019, 11:04 PM
10 minutes ago 173 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4693402
Sebastian Vettel pictured today at Le Castellet ahead of Sunday's French Grand Prix.
Image: Claude Paris
Sebastian Vettel pictured today at Le Castellet ahead of Sunday's French Grand Prix.
Sebastian Vettel pictured today at Le Castellet ahead of Sunday's French Grand Prix.
Image: Claude Paris

SEBASTIAN VETTEL TODAY advised Formula One to burn its rule books after his Ferrari team’s bid to overturn his controversial penalty in Canada was rejected.

The indignant four-time world champion said he was not surprised at the outcome of a stewards’ hearing at the French Grand Prix, but hit out at the stifling bureaucracy in his sport.

“I think we have so many pages in our regulations that if you want I think you’ll find a paragraph that suits,” he said. “We obviously don’t share the opinion of the stewards during the race.

“We thought we could bring something new. Obviously, now, it’s disappointing that it doesn’t go any further, but that’s it. You have to move on.”

The German star added: “Let us do what we want. If you are unhappy with how we race and how we drive, then build different tracks. It’s as easy as that.

“We have car parks with lines and kerbs on it. It is what it is and as I said there are too many paragraphs — but what do you change? I hope they just burn the papers.”

Vettel won the Canadian Grand Prix on the road ahead of Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, but after the application of a five-second penalty was demoted to second.

He was penalised for making an unsafe re-entry to the race after going off across a strip of grass and returning in a manner that forced Hamilton to take avoiding action.

Ferrari initially lodged notice that they would appeal the stewards’ decision in Montreal, but withdrew it. Later, they decided to seek a review of the incident, claiming they had new evidence, but at today’s hearing, convened by the Canadian stewards, this was rejected.

“Everybody is to blame,” said Vettel. “The problem is we are hurt with these things. I think they started a long time ago. Did he cross the white line? Or use too much kerb? Let us do what we want.”

Asked if he was poised to retire, he said: “Retire! At least I know I am not in trouble again. I’m joking. I don’t really care.”

Ferrari team chief Mattia Binotto said the decision marked a day of disappointment for Formula One.

“I think that, no doubt, as Ferrari we are all very unhappy and disappointed,” he said. “We are disappointed — certainly for Ferrari, but we are also disappointed for our fans and for our sport. We do not intend to comment any further.” 

© – AFP, 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie