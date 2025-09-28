Hovland withdraws from Ryder Cup singles with injury, invoking the rarely-seen 'Envelope Rule'

TEAM EUROPE’S VIKTOR Hovland has been forced to withdraw from Sunday’s Ryder Cup singles session with a neck injury, triggering a rarely-seen rule that has been invoked on just two previous occasions.

Hovland’s singles match against Harris English, which was the 12th and final match on the schedule, has now been deemed a draw.

Each side subsequently receive half a point, leaving the score 12-5 to Europe at the start of Sunday’s play, and moving Luke Donald’s side to within two points of retaining the cup.

‘The Envelope Rule’ requires each captain to provide a sealed envelope nominating one of their players to sit out the Sunday singles in the event that an opponent has to withdraw through injury.

The injured player’s original opponent, and the withdrawn player’s original opponent, are then paired to face each other.

However, as English was US captain Keegan Bradley’s nominated ‘envelope’ player to withdraw, and as he was originally scheduled to face the injured Hovland, the match is deemed to be halved with no further changes to the line-up.

“Viktor Hovland of Team Europe will not participate in the Sunday Singles at the 2025 Ryder Cup due to the recurrence of a neck injury,” a statement from Team Europe read.

“The Norwegian has been managing the issue since withdrawing from the Travelers Championship in June.

“He received treatment during the Saturday morning foursomes and was then unable to play in the Saturday afternoon fourballs, with Tyrrell Hatton replacing him in the final match alongside Matt Fitzpatrick.

“He had an MRI scan on Saturday night at a local hospital in New York. He then woke up on Sunday morning unable to move his neck.

“He tried to warm up at Bethpage but due to limited movement, he had to inform Captain Luke Donald that he will be unable to play in his Singles match against Harris English at 2.03pm [7.03pm Irish time].”

Hovland said: “There is nothing more I would like to do than be out there representing Team Europe and trying to help them win the Ryder Cup today. Not being able to do so is pretty heartbreaking. I will be backing my team as hard as I can and rooting them on.”

Dr Andrew Murray, Ryder Cup Europe’s Chief Medical Officer, said: “Viktor’s pain started during the morning foursomes, where he received treatment and medication from the physio and medical team on course during the match. Following this he attempted to warm up for Saturday fourballs, but experienced increasing pain while swinging a golf club, and a lack of range of movement in his neck and withdrew, being replaced by Tyrrell Hatton.

“An MRI was arranged following liaison between Team Europe and PGA of America on-site medical team, which confirmed a flare up of a previous injury – a disc bulge in his neck by a medical imaging specialist. This morning, Viktor received ongoing treatment but unfortunately he is not able to rotate or flex his neck to one side making playing the singles impossible.”