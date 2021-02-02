BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 2 February 2021
Advertisement

Angry Villas-Boas tenders resignation at Marseille in row over signing from Celtic

The manager says he wants out after the club signed Olivier Ntcham against his wishes.

By AFP Tuesday 2 Feb 2021, 1:53 PM
1 hour ago 4,267 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5342629
Andre Villas Boas.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Andre Villas Boas.
Andre Villas Boas.
Image: Imago/PA Images

AN ANGRY ANDRE Villas-Boas offered his resignation as coach of Marseille on Tuesday after revealing the Ligue 1 club signed midfielder Olivier Ntcham from Celtic against his wishes on transfer deadline day.

“I want nothing from OM, no money. I just want to leave,” Villas-Boas said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Ntcham, a 24-year-old former France Under-21 international, joined on loan from Celtic until the end of the season just before the winter transfer window closed but Villas-Boas said he had not been in favour of the deal and knew nothing about it.

“The transfer window closed with the arrival of a new player on deadline day. It was not a decision that was taken by me. I had nothing to do with the decision,” he said.

“I found out this morning when I woke up and looked at the press. I had specifically said no to that player and he was never on our list of targets.

“Because of that I have handed in my resignation to the board.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Villas-Boas, the former Porto, Chelsea and Tottenham manager, had already said last week that he expected to leave when his contract expires at the end of this season, with Marseille on a run of just one win in nine games in all competitions.

Three straight league defeats have seen last season’s Ligue 1 runners-up slip to ninth in the table before they face Lens on Wednesday.

Their scheduled match at home to Rennes on Saturday was postponed after several hundred angry fans stormed the club’s training ground in a violent protest, leading to 25 arrests. 

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie