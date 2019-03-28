This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Virgil Van Dijk is set to lose his house after landlord Solskjaer lands Man United job

The Norwegian was appointed Manchester United manager on a full-time basis on Thursday morning.

By AFP Thursday 28 Mar 2019, 7:48 PM
43 minutes ago 4,054 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4566009
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.
Image: Peter Byrne
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.
Image: Peter Byrne

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER’S appointment as the permanent manager of Manchester United is set to leave Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk looking for a new home.

Solskjaer has revealed he and his family plan to live in the house he started building 12 years ago after signing a three-year contract as Old Trafford boss.

The Norwegian, according to reports, has been renting out the house to Dutch defender Van Dijk, a cornerstone of United’s great rivals, who are battling Manchester City for the Premier League title.

“We’ve really enjoyed the last eight years living in Norway,” former United striker Solskjaer said in an interview with MUTV.

“It’s going to be a change for them but we’re looking forward to it.

“The six months that we agreed on (when initially taking the job on until the end of the season) as a family we agreed to do it separately as there was no need to move them over. That’s gone now. Now we’re moving together.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Photocall - Old Trafford The 46-year-old has revitalised Manchester United since taking over in December. Source: Martin Rickett

“We built a house, or I started it in 2007, but finally maybe in 2019 we can move into it — that’s long planning.”

Solskjaer, who has overseen 14 wins from his 19 games in caretaker charge, put the five-bedroom property on the market after he returned to Norway to manage Molde.

But he failed to find a buyer for his house, and reportedly rented it out to Van Dijk, meaning Solskjaer has had to stay at the Lowry Hotel in the city centre.

The Lowry was where Solskjaer’s predecessor Jose Mourinho lived during his two-and-a-half years in Manchester before his dismissal in December.

- © AFP, 2019

Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman look ahead to a huge weekend for the provinces in Europe and Ryan Bailey catches up with Ian Keatley on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

