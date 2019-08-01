This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Virgin Media bundle Sky Sports in new €55-per-month offering

It’s the latest change in sports package offering for viewers ahead of the new football season.

By The42 Team Thursday 1 Aug 2019, 5:11 PM
1 hour ago 3,858 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4749353
Kevin Kilbane of Virgin Media.
Kevin Kilbane of Virgin Media.
Kevin Kilbane of Virgin Media.

VIRGIN MEDIA TODAY included Sky Sports in a new, €55-per-month broadband and TV bundle. 

The package includes basic TV and 250Mb internet along with access to Virgin Media Sport and Sky Sports. Virgin Media Sport includes in its offering live coverage of all 343 games in the Champions League and Europa League along with international football, while the inclusion of Sky brings live Premier League games along with live coverage of the final stages of the Gaelic football and hurling championships and PGA Tour golf.

It is a 12-month deal and comes into effect from today. 

This is the latest change in package offers to sports fans ahead of the kick-off of the new Premier League season. 

Sky last week announced the pricing of a new bundle offering their customers access to BT Sport and the newly-launched Premier Sports, following the earlier announcement that Sky have taken over from eir Sport as the exclusive Irish distributors of those channels. It will cost existing Sky customers €10 per month for the first six months, and €20 a month thereafter.

Non-Sky Sports customers can avail of the subscription for €17 a month at the start (and €34 after the first six months), with viewers in Ireland able to access Premier League, Champions League, Europa League and Heineken Champions Cup coverage under one subscription.

For Sky customers at the minute, basic Sky TV costs €37 per month and Sky Sports is €40.

