This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 0 °C Sunday 1 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dutch striker Miedema scores 6 and makes 4 assists in record Arsenal win

The league leaders’ 11-1 win is the biggest-ever in the history of the WSL.

By The42 Team Sunday 1 Dec 2019, 9:33 PM
28 minutes ago 830 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4914186
Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal celebrates the first of her two hat-tricks.
Image: Spp Daniela Porcelli
Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal celebrates the first of her two hat-tricks.
Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal celebrates the first of her two hat-tricks.
Image: Spp Daniela Porcelli

DUTCH FORWARD VIVIANNE Miedema scored six goals and teed up four more as Arsenal recorded the biggest victory in Women’s Super League history with an amazing 11-1 thrashing of Bristol City.

The result took Arsenal to the top of the table and eclipses the previous biggest WSL score of 9-0 when Liverpool beat Doncaster Belles in 2013.

Arsenal started the day in third and required an eight-goal winning margin to lift them above Chelsea and Manchester City. They had beaten Bristol City 7-0 in the Continental League Cup a week and a half ago, but on Sunday, they were 9-0 up before the hour mark.

Jordan Nobbs, Leah Williamson and substitute Emma Mitchell also scored, while Lisa Evans netted a brace. Ireland’s Katie McCabe was ruled out with a back injury, while Louise Quinn came off the bench just after the hour mark.

Miedema, who joined Arsenal from Bayern Munich in 2017, scored more goals in the space of 49 minutes against Bristol City than she had managed in the previous seven league games combined.

She is now the top goalscorer and assist provider in the WSL with 10 and seven respectively.

Elsewhere in the WSL on Sunday, Ireland’s Leanne Kiernan was sent off for two bookable offences during West Ham’s 3-2 win over Man United, while Man City beat bottom club Liverpool 1-0.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie