Dutch striker Miedema scores 6 and makes 4 assists in record Arsenal win

Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal celebrates the first of her two hat-tricks.

Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal celebrates the first of her two hat-tricks.

DUTCH FORWARD VIVIANNE Miedema scored six goals and teed up four more as Arsenal recorded the biggest victory in Women’s Super League history with an amazing 11-1 thrashing of Bristol City.

The result took Arsenal to the top of the table and eclipses the previous biggest WSL score of 9-0 when Liverpool beat Doncaster Belles in 2013.

Arsenal started the day in third and required an eight-goal winning margin to lift them above Chelsea and Manchester City. They had beaten Bristol City 7-0 in the Continental League Cup a week and a half ago, but on Sunday, they were 9-0 up before the hour mark.

Jordan Nobbs, Leah Williamson and substitute Emma Mitchell also scored, while Lisa Evans netted a brace. Ireland’s Katie McCabe was ruled out with a back injury, while Louise Quinn came off the bench just after the hour mark.

6️⃣ goals

4️⃣ assists



The most complete performance in professional football history⁉️@VivianneMiedema 👑 pic.twitter.com/jPR3pOl3qC — Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) December 1, 2019

Miedema, who joined Arsenal from Bayern Munich in 2017, scored more goals in the space of 49 minutes against Bristol City than she had managed in the previous seven league games combined.

She is now the top goalscorer and assist provider in the WSL with 10 and seven respectively.

Elsewhere in the WSL on Sunday, Ireland’s Leanne Kiernan was sent off for two bookable offences during West Ham’s 3-2 win over Man United, while Man City beat bottom club Liverpool 1-0.