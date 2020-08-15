This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 15 August, 2020
Serbian Vladimir Ivic named head coach of relegated Watford

The Hornets are aiming for an immediate return to the Premier League.

By Press Association Saturday 15 Aug 2020, 8:03 PM
1 hour ago 1,350 Views 6 Comments
VLADIMIR IVIC HAS been appointed Watford head coach on a one-year contract.

The 43-year-old Serbian, whose deal has an option for a further 12 months, replaces Nigel Pearson, who left Vicarage Road in July before the Hornets were relegated from the Premier League.

“First of all, from the beginning I have a big expectation of myself and of my coaching staff,” Ivic told the club’s website.

“It’s my first time in England and I need to adapt as fast as possible, to do the best for the club is very important to me.

“I’ve worked with my coaching staff for three years, so I know that we will ask the most from ourselves so we can help the players to achieve the club’s goals.”

A two-time league winner in Israel with Maccabi Tel Aviv, Ivic also won the Greek Cup with PAOK.

Ivic becomes Watford’s fourth permanent manager in less than a year.

The Hornets were relegated from the Premier League in July having played under Javi Gracia, Quique Sanchez Flores and Pearson during the season with Hayden Mullins overseeing the final two games of the campaign.

They finished second from bottom to end a five-year stay in the top flight. They are due to start their Sky Bet Championship campaign on 12 September.

Press Association

