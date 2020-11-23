Walcott scores first goal of second stint, but Saints held by Wolves

PEDRO NETO CAME off the bench to salvage a point for Wolves and deny Southampton a fourth straight win in the Premier League this evening.

Neto finds the finish. Source: PA

Theo Walcott had the Saints on course with a second-half opener, but the south coast outfit had to settle for a 1-1 draw that leaves them fifth while their unbeaten run goes to seven games..

Walcott has thrived in a central striker’s role for Southampton since Danny Ings was injured and the converted winger tested Wolves keeper Rui Patricio in the first half with a snap shot.

Southampton took the lead in the 58th minute, with a touch of controversy about the goal.

Wolves were frustrated that Stuart Armstrong’s barge into Rayan Ait-Nouri went unpunished in the build-up before Che Adams sent a low cross to the unmarked Walcott, who slotted home from close-range.

It was the 31-year-old’s first goal for Southampton since rejoining them on loan from Everton in October.

Walcott celebrates as Wolves appeal. Source: PA

His last league goal for Southampton came in his first spell there almost 15 years ago.

Walcott should have netted again after Adams’ pass put him clean through, but this time he side-footed wide from 12 yards.

It was a crucial miss as Wolves equalised in the 75th minute as Raul Jimenez’s fierce drive bounced back off the post to Neto and the substitute drove his first-time strike past Alex McCarthy.

Neto nearly snatched a winner in the closing minute when his low drive was well saved by McCarthy.