Wales international Joe Rodon leaves Tottenham

JOE RODON has left Tottenham for Rennes on loan for the 2022-23 season, with an option to join the Ligue 1 side on a permanent basis.

The 24-year-old defender made nine appearances in all competitions for Spurs’ last campaign and will look to earn more playing time with the French outfit ahead of Wales’ historic World Cup appearance – their first since 1958.

The Swansea native was a critical cog in Wales’ qualifying campaign and has earned 28 caps for his national side, who sealed their tickets to Qatar with a play-off victory over Ukraine in June.

Rodon has appeared 24 times for Spurs since joining from Swansea in October 2020 and will be familiar with his new club having played against them in the Europa Conference League last September.

He is the second centre-back Ligue 1 Rennes have signed in four days. On Friday 22-year-old Belgian international Arthur Theate joined from Bologna on a four-year deal.

“We needed two centre-backs following the injury to Warmed Omari. Joe comes from a top club in England. He will bring us his experience, even if he didn’t play every game last season. He played in Europe, as we saw at Roazhon Park in particular,” said Florian Maurice, technical director of Stade Rennais, on the club’s website.

Additional reporting by AFP