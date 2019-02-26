Wales will have to push on towards Grand Slam without injured lock Hill

WALES SECOND ROW CORY Hill, try-scoring hero of the 34-phase move which turned Saturday’s Test against England, will miss the remainder of the Six Nations with an ankle injury.

The Lions tourist had to limp off shortly after his powerful finish through Harry Williams and Billy Vunipola for the 68th minute try which nudged Wales 14-13 ahead with Dan Biggar’s conversion to come.

Warren Gatland will likely look to either Adam Beard or Jake Ball to partner Alun Wyn Jones against Scotland and Ireland in the coming weeks.

“Cory was outstanding on Saturday, obviously with his try as well and he’s a fantastic player for us,” said skills coach Neil Jenkins.

“He’s a good person around the squad as well, [but] we’ve got some fantastic players in that position as well so it will be quite interesting to see who plays in the last few games.”

Better news for the Six Nations front-runners comes in the back-line options as Leigh Halfpenny made his return to Scarlets action after three months sidelined with concussion concerns.

Rhys Patchell could also add competition for the out-half spot after Gareth Anscombe and Dan Biggar shared the role in the opening three rounds.

