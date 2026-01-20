Could Wales go on strike during the Six Nations? Steve Tandy says it's just 'speculation'

WALES HEAD COACH Steve Tandy has said the possibility of strike action by his players during the Six Nations is just “speculation” for now amid more off-field uncertainty over the future of the nation’s club teams.

The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has proposed cutting one of its four men’s professional sides – Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets.

Two consortiums have submitted final bids for Cardiff and reportedly Ospreys owners, Y11 Sport & Media, are the preferred bidder, allowing the two sides to effectively become one team.

That development has sparked uproar among fans and led to speculation Wales players, many of whom possibly face losing their jobs, could take strike action with the Six Nations looming.

Three years ago, during a similar fractious upheaval in Welsh rugby, the threat of strike action was withdrawn at the last minute to ensure a Six Nations match against England went ahead.

“I think that’s more speculation, but what I will do is constantly be in dialogue with the players, how they are feeling, (if they have) any frustrations,” said Tandy, who named a 38-man squad for the Six Nations on Tuesday.

Former flanker Tandy made over 100 Ospreys appearances between 2003 and 2012.

The 46-year-old went on to coach the region for six years until 2018, leading them to Pro 12 title silverware.

“If you were part of any club (that disappeared) it would sting and hurt. There is lots of history with every club,” added Tandy.

On the field, Wales have not won a Six Nations game for two years and face a daunting start this time around, away to England on 7 February and at home to France eight days later.

Tandy has won only one of his first four games since taking charge last year, including a record 73-0 home defeat by South Africa in November.

However, he claims to have seen signs of progress.

“I thought there were lots of green shoots in the autumn,” he said. “I think the important thing for us is building on that.”

Hooker Dewi Lake has been named captain for the campaign in the absence of injured British and Irish Lions flanker Jac Morgan.

– © AFP 2026