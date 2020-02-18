This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wales single out Tadhg Furlong as they complain of scrum 'inconsistencies'

The Welsh coaching staff are irked at the refereeing of the set-piece, and have shone a spotlight on the Irish prop.

By Alex Bywater Tuesday 18 Feb 2020, 3:23 PM
1 hour ago 4,272 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5012025
Tadhg Furlong during the Six Nations win over Wales.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Tadhg Furlong during the Six Nations win over Wales.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

WALES HAVE SLAMMED Ireland and France’s illegal scrum technique and picked out Tadhg Furlong for special criticism ahead of round three of the Guinness Six Nations.

Andy Farrell’s Ireland were 24-14 winners over Wales and they remain on course for a Grand Slam, but the Welsh believe their Dublin game saw the men in green step the wrong side of the law.

Ireland won a crucial 63rd-minute scrum penalty at the Aviva Stadium – one Furlong celebrated wildly – as they withheld Wales pressure to come out on top.

After analysing that game in detail, Wales forwards coach Jonathan Humphreys said: “We want to scrummage a certain way and paint really good pictures. The consistency of that has been good, but when you’re dealing with tightheads like Furlong who is going to come right across the scrum from left to right, it creates problems and instability.

“We have to make sure we’re diligent in that area and there is a little inconsistency.”

When asked for his view on the key second-half penalty in his team’s defeat by Ireland, Humphreys added: “It’s clearly obvious that Furlong has hammered across the scrum. It’s created instability from left to right, but we’ve got to deal with that.

“We dealt with it for most of the game, but the one scrum we had to deal with it – we didn’t. That’s our fault. It’s a massive learning curve, but I believe our young tightheads could go on and be phenomenal. There are no excuses for us.”

Humphreys’ criticism is unlikely to bother Ireland ahead of their crucial meeting with England at Twickenham on Sunday.

Wales, meanwhile, must beat France in Cardiff on Saturday if last season’s Grand Slam champions are to stay in the hunt for the Championship title.

tadhg-furlong-scores-irelands-second-try Furlong scores Ireland's second try against Wales. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Maintaining their scrum attack, Wales loosehead prop Wyn Jones said of France: “They’ll be a big pack, but a little bit ill-disciplined – especially at scrum time. We know they’ll hit and chase and cheat. That’s something we’re fully aware of and something we’ve got to combat on the day.

“They’ll look to push early and look to mess about at scrum time. It’s something we’ve looked at, but we’ll just concentrate on ourselves.”

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has fly-half Dan Biggar and wing Josh Adams fit to face France after they suffered head and hip knocks against Ireland.

Hooker Elliot Dee, lock Cory Hill and full-back Liam Williams are all out injured.

About the author:

About the author
Alex Bywater
sport@the42.ie

