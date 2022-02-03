Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 3 February 2022
Advertisement

Wales opt for Josh Adams in the centre and hand Six Nations debut to Taine Basham

The Welsh are missing nine key players including Alun Wyn Jones, Ken Owens and George North.

By Garry Doyle Thursday 3 Feb 2022, 11:51 AM
47 minutes ago 2,473 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5672226
Adams has been selected at outside centre.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Adams has been selected at outside centre.
Adams has been selected at outside centre.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

WALES HAVE NAMED their team to face Ireland on Saturday.

Remember they enter this competition with no Alun Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Justin Tipuric, Josh Navidi, Taulupe Faletau, George North, Leigh Halfpenny, Dan Lydiate or Jonny Williams (all injured).

Josh Adams gets his first international start at centre, partnering Nick Tompkins in the Wales midfield.

Captain Dan Biggar is at outside half with Tomos Williams at scrum half.

In the second row, Will Rowlands returns to the starting line up alongside vice-captain Adam Beard who started all four of Wales’ Autumn Nations Series matches.

Ryan Elias also starts his fifth consecutive match for Wales at hooker and lines up alongside Wyn Jones and Tomas Francis in the front row.

Taine Basham makes his Six Nations debut, joining Ellis Jenkins and Aaron Wainwright in the back row.

The back three comprises Louis Rees-Zammit, Johnny McNicholl and Liam Williams.

Dewi Lake is in line to win his first cap as a replacement while Ross Moriarty would receive his 50th cap for Wales upon taking the field in Dublin.

Gareth Thomas would join Basham in making his Six Nations debut if appearing from the bench. Dillon Lewis provides the remaining front-row cover with Seb Davies completing the forward contingent.

Gareth Davies, Callum Sheedy and Owen Watkin, who returns to the Wales match day squad for the first time since playing against Scotland in last year’s Championship, provide the back-line cover.

Wales coach Wayne Pivac said: “We’ve selected Josh Adams at 13. It’s something we’ve been thinking about for a while. He’s done it in training and in small doses at the end of a game. We think this is a golden opportunity to answer that question.

“Really pleased for Ross. He’s wrapped to be back in the match day 23 and I think it’s just really around game time at the moment. We think coming off the bench he’ll make an impact, so that’s why we’ve gone that way.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“Really happy for Dewi. He’s a big man, a very good rugby player. Strong over the ball and gives us something in defence as well as his attacking prowess.

“History in Dublin, it’s a hard place to go. There have been some great games in recent years against Ireland.

“They’re a very, very tough, very physical side. So we know we’re going to have to step up in that area of the game and make sure we do that for 80 mins. We’ve got to be very disciplined and as a result be in there fighting for the right result.”

Wales senior men’s team to face Ireland
(Saturday 5 February, KO 2.15pm. Live on ITV and S4C)

15. Liam Williams (Scarlets – 74 caps)
14. Johnny McNicholl (Scarlets – 8 caps)
13. Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby – 35 caps)
12. Nick Tompkins (Saracens – 16 caps)
11. Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester Rugby – 12 caps)
10. Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints – 95 caps), captain
9. Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby – 29 caps)
1. Wyn Jones (Scarlets – 38 caps)
2. Ryan Elias (Scarlets – 23 caps)
3. Tomas Francis (Ospreys – 60 caps)
4. Will Rowlands (Dragons – 13 caps)
5. Adam Beard (Ospreys – 29 caps), vice-captain
6. Ellis Jenkins (Cardiff Rugby – 14 caps)
7. Taine Basham (Dragons – 7 caps)
8. Aaron Wainwright (Dragons – 34 caps)

Replacements
16. Dewi Lake (Ospreys – uncapped)
17. Gareth Thomas (Ospreys – 5 caps)
18. Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Rugby – 34 caps)
19. Seb Davies (Cardiff Rugby – 13 caps)
20. Ross Moriarty (Dragons – 49 caps)
21. Gareth Davies (Scarlets – 65 caps)
22. Callum Sheedy (Bristol Bears – 13 caps)
23. Owen Watkin (Ospreys – 26 caps)

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie