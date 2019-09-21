This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 21 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Alun Wyn Jones to equal Wales record against Georgia

Warren Gatland has named an experienced side for Monday’s World Cup clash.

By The42 Team Saturday 21 Sep 2019, 12:27 PM
1 hour ago 2,764 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4818883
The second row captains Wales on Monday.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
The second row captains Wales on Monday.
The second row captains Wales on Monday.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

ALUN WYN JONES will make history after the captain was named to start Wales’ Rugby World Cup opener against Georgia on Monday.

Jones will equal the record for most Test appearances for Wales when he plays his 129th game for his nation in Toyota.

The 34-year-old joins Gethin Jenkins on that tally as Wales prepare for their opener in Pool D.

Wales have named a strong side, with 10 of their starting team holding previous experience at the Rugby World Cup.

Fly-half Rhys Patchell, who was under an injury cloud, has been named among the replacements.

Wales are expected to progress from Pool D, with matches against Australia, Fiji and Uruguay to follow their clash against Georgia.

Wales:

15. Liam Williams
14. George North
13. Jonathan Davies
12. Hadleigh Parkes
11. Josh Adams
10. Dan Biggar
9. Gareth Davies

1. Wyn Jones
2. Ken Owens
3. Tomas Francis
4. Jake Ball
5. Alun Wyn Jones
6. Aaron Wainwright
7. Justin Tipuric
8. Josh Navidi.

Replacements:

16. Elliot Dee
17. Nicky Smith
18. Dillon Lewis
19. Aaron Shingler
20. Ross Moriarty
21. Tomos Williams
22. Rhys Patchell
23. Leigh Halfpenny.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie