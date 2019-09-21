Alun Wyn Jones to equal Wales record against Georgia

The second row captains Wales on Monday.

The second row captains Wales on Monday.

ALUN WYN JONES will make history after the captain was named to start Wales’ Rugby World Cup opener against Georgia on Monday.

Jones will equal the record for most Test appearances for Wales when he plays his 129th game for his nation in Toyota.

The 34-year-old joins Gethin Jenkins on that tally as Wales prepare for their opener in Pool D.

Wales have named a strong side, with 10 of their starting team holding previous experience at the Rugby World Cup.

Fly-half Rhys Patchell, who was under an injury cloud, has been named among the replacements.

Wales are expected to progress from Pool D, with matches against Australia, Fiji and Uruguay to follow their clash against Georgia.

Wales:

15. Liam Williams

14. George North

13. Jonathan Davies

12. Hadleigh Parkes

11. Josh Adams

10. Dan Biggar

9. Gareth Davies

1. Wyn Jones

2. Ken Owens

3. Tomas Francis

4. Jake Ball

5. Alun Wyn Jones

6. Aaron Wainwright

7. Justin Tipuric

8. Josh Navidi.

Replacements:

16. Elliot Dee

17. Nicky Smith

18. Dillon Lewis

19. Aaron Shingler

20. Ross Moriarty

21. Tomos Williams

22. Rhys Patchell

23. Leigh Halfpenny.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!