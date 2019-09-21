Alun Wyn Jones to equal Wales record against Georgia

ALUN WYN JONES will make history after the captain was named to start Wales’ Rugby World Cup opener against Georgia on Monday.
Jones will equal the record for most Test appearances for Wales when he plays his 129th game for his nation in Toyota.
The 34-year-old joins Gethin Jenkins on that tally as Wales prepare for their opener in Pool D.
Wales have named a strong side, with 10 of their starting team holding previous experience at the Rugby World Cup.
Fly-half Rhys Patchell, who was under an injury cloud, has been named among the replacements.
Wales are expected to progress from Pool D, with matches against Australia, Fiji and Uruguay to follow their clash against Georgia.
Wales:
15. Liam Williams
14. George North
13. Jonathan Davies
12. Hadleigh Parkes
11. Josh Adams
10. Dan Biggar
9. Gareth Davies
1. Wyn Jones
2. Ken Owens
3. Tomas Francis
4. Jake Ball
5. Alun Wyn Jones
6. Aaron Wainwright
7. Justin Tipuric
8. Josh Navidi.
Replacements:
16. Elliot Dee
17. Nicky Smith
18. Dillon Lewis
19. Aaron Shingler
20. Ross Moriarty
21. Tomos Williams
22. Rhys Patchell
23. Leigh Halfpenny.
