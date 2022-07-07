Cuthbert comes in as Wales bid to bounce back against much-changed Boks

Cuthbert comes in on the left wing for Wales.

Cuthbert comes in on the left wing for Wales.

WALES BOSS WAYNE Pivac has brought experienced wing Alex Cuthbert into his starting XV for Saturday’s second Test against South Africa in Bloemfontein [KO 4.05pm Irish time, Sky Sports].

Cuthbert starts on the left wing in place of Josh Adams, who drops to the bench as Owen Watkin misses out on the matchday 23.

Otherwise, Pivac has opted for exactly the same starting side that lost 32-29 to the Springboks in agonising circumstances last weekend in Pretoria.

Advertisement

A late penalty concession by captain Dan Biggar allowed Damian Willemse to kick the winning penalty for the South Africans.

Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber have made 14 changes to their starting XV for this weekend’s second Test as they bring in some proven world-class performers and give opportunities to more inexperienced players.

Pivac will be hoping his settled team can take advantage of any lack of cohesion in what is undoubtedly a talented South African matchday squad.

There are other two changes to the Welsh bench as Lions loosehead Wyn Jones and uncapped tighthead Sam Wainwright come into the 23.

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

Wales (v South Africa):

15. Liam Williams

14. Louis Rees-Zammit

13. George North

12. Nick Tompkins

11. Alex Cuthbert

10. Dan Biggar (captain)

9. Kieran Hardy

1. Gareth Thomas

2. Ryan Elias

3. Dillon Lewis

4. Will Rowlands

5. Adam Beard

6. Dan Lydiate

7. Tommy Reffell

8. Taulupe Faletau

Replacements:

16. Dewi Lake

17. Wyn Jones

18. Sam Wainwright

19. Alun Wyn Jones

20. Josh Navidi

21. Tomos Williams

22. Gareth Anscombe

23. Josh Adams