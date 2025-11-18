Wales win consigns Ireland to Pot 3 in World Cup playoffs

IRELAND WILL BE in Pot 3 for the World Cup playoffs draw after Wales hammered North Macedonia 7-1 tonight.

The Boys in Green needed the Macedonians to avoid defeat, coupled with Austria not losing to Bosnia and Herzegovina, to secure a place in Pot 2.

Only one of the two results went the Irish team’s way, as the Austrians drew 1-1 in Vienna.

Pot 2 would have guaranteed Heimir Hallgrímsson’s side a home playoff semi-final and an ostensibly easier route to World Cup qualification.

They must now play away from home for the first of two potential playoff games on 26 March.

Ireland could still host the final if they get there, as a draw will determine which team plays at home for the climactic encounter on 31 March.

The draw takes place on Thursday at 12pm Irish time in Zurich.

More to follow